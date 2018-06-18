MeToo + net neutrality + news from L.A.

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
The fight for net neutrality isn’t just for consumers. It’s about who controls the internet – Silicon Valley or a bunch of East Coast telecom magnates. Our advice to California consumers: Root for the home team. Read more.
California talks a good #MeToo game. Now how about action? Here are eight bills and a policy that should advance if we’re serious about ending sexual harassment and encouraging cultural change. Read more.
Columns
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: California’s broken promises on universal preschool demonstrate the gap between progressive rhetoric and reactionary reality. Maybe Gavin Newsom, the likely next governor who has four kids younger than 9, will finally follow through. Read more.
Bill Whalen: Forty years ago, Jerry Brown, the product of Vietnam and Watergate, embodied a new politics of austerity. In 2018, Gavin Newsom, the product of anti-Trump discord, wants to expand government programs for health care, housing and more. Read more.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: Kim Jong Un just got one of the most coveted invitations for any foreign leader – a White House visit. If the Singapore Summit delivers results and continues to serve President Trump politically, that door will stay open and the invitation will remain valid. Read more.
Op-eds
Mike Testa: The City Council is to vote on Tuesday on an updated plan to expand the Sacramento Convention Center. Adding a new ballroom now instead of the second phase will pay big dividends. Read more.
Hilary Crosby: The grassroots California Democratic Council is crucial to success to flip the House in November. But the state party is threatening to nullify the landslide victories of new leaders for the council. Read more.
John Avalos: Investor-owned utilities are doing everything in their power to hold on to their monopolies in California. State regulators should ensure that ratepayers get clean, affordable and reliable power. Read more.
California Forum
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Two victims of a California blood sport: politics. Read more.
Their take
The San Diego Union-Tribune: It’s obvious that California’s housing crisis and the homelessness crisis are deeply interrelated. This means the most effective way to reduce homelessness in the Golden State is also the most effective way to reduce poverty and human misery here: adding housing stock to push down prices. Good weather is not behind California's surge in homelessness. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Those who are itching to see Trump, Pruitt and others ousted from office ought to think long and hard about what comes next. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: The results give both supporters and doubters substance for their arguments, but the overall picture indicates Prop. 47 hasn’t led to a crime wave. In addition, jail populations are down, which saves money, and recidivism is lessening. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: This isn't religion. It's perversion. It is not the creed of a democratic government or political party but of an authoritarian cult. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: As a dad who – like many other dads – struggles to provide for his children while still finding time to step away from work and make memories, I hope someday my kids will be just as grateful. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: The Christian Bible says that God is love and obligates God’s people to love their neighbors. But under Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, hundreds of children have been separated from their parents. Read more.
Tweet of the day
The @latguild congratulates Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on his purchase the Los Angeles Times. Our statement on the sale and our hopes for our future: https://t.co/zgRFn57zBg— L.A. Times Guild (@latguild) June 16, 2018
Comments