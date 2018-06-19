Police reform + immigrant families + mental health

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Bad cops have it too easy in California. Today, the Senate Public Safety Committee will consider a bill from Democratic Assemblymembers Shirley Weber and Kevin McCarty that would impose strict new limits on when cops can use of deadly force against suspects. This is an issue that has gone unaddressed for far too long. Lawmakers have a chance to redeem themselves by passing AB 931. Read more.
Jack Ohman examines the latest Donald Trump child separation policy. Babysit the president here.
Op-eds
Carmela Coyle and Jessica Cruz: A first-of-its-kind coalition, called Behavioral Health Action, will launch at the state Capitol on Tuesday. More than 50 statewide organizations will seek to elevate mental health issues and urge statewide candidates to address them this year. Read more.
California Forum
Erwin Chemerinsky: Want to change police abuse laws? Here’s a pro tip: Stop shouting everyone down. Read more.
Karin Klein: School isn’t the only place where kids deserve to be safe from gun violence. Read more.
Takes on housing
The California Influencers: Build more homes. Repeal Costa-Hawkins. Rent control. Regionalism. Less NIMBYism. Better zoning. We asked our California Influencers what can be done to make housing less expensive. Read more.
Marcos Bretón: At 47, Margarita Maldonado is feared and reviled by some because she is a driving force behind an effort to stop skyrocketing rents in Sacramento. Read more.
Their take
The Los Angeles Times: Good job, Jeff Sessions! It seems the attorney general’s misguided attempts to revive the unpopular and unjust federal war on marijuana may be having the exact opposite effect – prompting a new bipartisan effort in Congress to allow states to legalize cannabis. Read more.
The Fresno Bee: You might be seeing or hearing an ad paid for by the campaign to re-elect Devin Nunes as congressman for the 22nd District. The Fresno Bee is the subject of his ad. Actually, his anger at The Bee is the real subject, but Nunes hides it behind wanting to protect what he calls a family owned winery and vineyard. Read more.
The Washington Post: It’s certainly true that the nation’s immigration laws need reform. But it is simply not correct, as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen suggested Monday, that Congress must act before the crisis of families being separated can be solved. Read more.
The Miami Herald: Unconscionable doesn’t capture it. Neither does immoral or un-American. In describing the Trump administration’s horrendous policy of seizing the young children of Central American migrants crossing into the United States at the Mexican border, we must agree with Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.: The policy is evil, pure and simple. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles Blow, New York Times: This may well be one of the most callous policies the Trump administration has instituted in its zeal to crack down on illegal immigration. These are children! Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Trump is lying, as he often does. This barbaric policy is an outgrowth of his own personal cruelty. It's absolutely reprehensible and an absolute reflection of him. The Trump administration defends border cruelty with heresy. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: The next round of media consolidation has arrived. Behemoths are taking advantage of scale to grow further. For everyone else, it hasn't worked out so well. Read more.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ro Khanna, Washington Post: Don’t listen to the establishment critics. California’s open primary works. Read more.
Tweet of the day
Dear @SecNielsen: You have made contradictory statements about the @realDonaldTrump policy of ripping kids away from their parents.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2018
You can clarify your inconsistent statements about #ImmigrantChildren by answering the questions we asked you 17 days ago. What are you afraid of? https://t.co/0rFV9EUctb
This is how our government is treating children at the border. There’s only one way to describe this: our government is committing a human rights abuse along the southern border. Call your representatives, and tell them to demand this Administration #KeepFamiliesTogether. pic.twitter.com/CzJLXLRcwr— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2018
