Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ + California hater Stephen Miller + Christmas trees of trailer bills

Our take
Editorials
He’s the reason Donald Trump separates families, cages children. Like some high school reunion nightmare, Stephen Miller, who grew up in one of L.A.'s wealthiest suburbs, has made it his mission as an adviser to Donald J. Trump to haunt and hurt immigrants and the liberal West Coast culture that spawned him. What did California ever do to him? Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out the White House “zero tolerance” policy. See them here.
Op-eds
Brian K. Rice and Laura Deehan: California’s fight against toxic flame retardants is far from complete. The Legislature is considering Assembly Bill 2998, which faces its first Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, would ban the sale after Jan. 1, 2020 of new upholstered furniture, mattresses, and certain kids’ products containing toxic flame retardants. Read more.
Bill Allayaud and Joe Rubin: California had smaller versions of the lead poisoning in Flint, Mich., at a Sacramento gun range and a Los Angeles battery recycling plant. Assembly Bill 2963, which is to be heard Wednesday by the Senate Health Committee, aims to ensure there are no more such cases. Read more.
Dan Walters: On California taxes, justice, unions and more, trailer bills are the new California Christmas trees. Read more.
California Forum
Jane Braxton Little: Sierra stewards listen to the trees, and a California tribe regains an ancestral land. Read more.
Takes on immigration
The Fresno Bee: Race-based detentions are a long stain on the American experience. But making little children of Hispanic background spend the night under a Mylar blanket in a fenced-in area is a new step of cruelty. Rep. Jim Costa, the Democrat from Fresno, was speaking to our higher nature, and in that he is right. Read more.
George Takei, Foreign Policy: I wish that those, like me, who lived through this nightmare before didn’t have to sound the alarm again. But as my father once told me, America is a great nation but also a fallible one – as prone to great mistakes as are the people who inhabit it. As a survivor of internment camps, I have made it my lifelong mission to work against them being built ever again. Read more.
The Los Angeles Times: It is a grotesque use of governmental power to abuse and traumatize families as a lesson to others. And it is crassly cynical to use the well-being of children as a political bargaining chip. What’s next, holding a gun to their heads and saying, “Don’t make me shoot”? Read more.
The Wall Street Journal: Are Republicans trying to lose their majorities in Congress this November? We assume not, but you can’t tell from the party’s internal feuding over immigration that is fast becoming an election-year nightmare over separating immigrant children from their parents. Read more.
The Charlotte Observer Editorial Board: While it’s true both parties can be blamed for our muddled immigration system and missed golden opportunities to make it saner when they wielded congressional power, this policy is not about the law, for there is no law that mandates this, no matter how many times Trump lies to the American public about what’s happening and who’s at fault. Read more.
Jennifer Rubin, The Washington Post: More Republicans and Republican-aligned group are abandoning the Trump administration’s family-separation policy. Whether the president will change his mind is another matter, but for many Americans he has gone too far. Read more.
Frank Bruni, The New York Times: Why don’t we call the terrified children whose incarceration is riveting the country what they are at this point? Not migrants. Not detainees. Not pawns, although that comes closest to the mark. They’re hostages. Read more.
Amanda Blackwood, Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce: Congress, fix the DACA crisis. Exiling Dreamers from California would be disastrous. Read more.
Their take
The Fresno Bee: Something all Californians can celebrate took place at Yosemite National Park last week – the reopening of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Read more.
The Orange County Register: For the majority of Americans who support marijuana legalization, and the many activists and advocates who spent decades fighting for an end to marijuana prohibition, getting to this point where bipartisan legislation curtailing federal prohibition is readily introduced in both chambers of Congress and gets a nod from the president is certainly an accomplishment. Read more.
Ventura Conty Star: Older generations have long enjoyed complaining about the weakening of younger ones. Yet even if we concede some truth in (that) premise, much has happened in the past year to shake up his formula. Read more.
