Trump’s casual cruelty + school-to-prison pipeline + net neutrality gets neutralized

Our take
Columns
Erika D. Smith: Millions of Americans — many right here in California — think it’s perfectly fine to keep innocent children in cages. But complaining about it isn't enough. If you're fed up with Donald Trump’s cruelty and not doing this, you're part of the problem. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Democrats try to flip California’s second largest county. Read more.
Op-eds
Jessie Ryan: Sacramento needs to stop suspending black students and start supporting them. Read more.
Anne Stuhldreher: San Francisco will become the first county in the nation to eliminate all local criminal justice administrative fees. Local and state policymakers should do the same after they take a hard look at these fees, which are high pain for people, but low gain for government. Read more.
David W. Sosa: Net neutrality is fine, but don’t ban special offers for broadband data. Read more.
California Forum
Leah Hibel and Andrea C. Buhler-Wassman: Our government has traumatized thousands of children. Now we have a responsibility. Read more.
Their take
The Modesto Bee: Even if craven politicians stand with Trump, America must not. Good people – conscientious liberals and fearless conservatives; people who care nothing for politics but plenty for children – must decide. Will we stare down our government, or stare each morning into a mirror at someone who did nothing? Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: The answer to a cruel and inhumane family separation policy is not to incarcerate children in adult detention facilities. The answer is to abandon a “zero-tolerance” prosecution policy that does little to deter desperate migrants fleeing horrific situations at home. Read more.
The Los Angeles Times: Government officials who call the cops at public meetings to silence their critics can be held accountable — even if an arrest might be justified on other grounds. That was the reassuring conclusion of a ruling by the Supreme Court this week. Read more.
The Press Democrat: The Trump administration’s seizure of messages and records from a New York Times reporter’s personal email accounts and phone number is fresh evidence of the need for a federal shield law to protect reporters from unconstitutional government intrusion. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., The Washington Post: Liberals get 'woke' that families at the border get separated. Where were they when it was happening away from the border in the Obama years? Read more.
Charles M. Blow, The New York Times: Trump’s grip on the throat of the Republican Party is so strong that it no longer has breath or voice for objection. As goes Trump, so goes it. Read more.
Dana Milbank, The Washington Post: Trade war is hell. But the plutocratic commerce secretary was not troubled. Ross’s answer to the senators’ pleas for their constituents: Let them eat cake. Read more.
Tweet of the day
Trump just punched America in the face, gutt and groin then walked away and left it in agony on the side of the road alone.— ALT- Immigration (@ALT_uscis) June 20, 2018
He then came back with an ice pack, some aspirin and said: see? I am nice. It is your fault you got in the way of my fist. #ExecutiveOrder
Our #NetNeutrality bill, #SB822, was gutted today by the Assembly Communications Committee, b/f I was allowed to present the bill & b/f public comment. The eviscerated bill was passed over my objection. CA should lead on net neutrality, not pass a toothless bill. My statement: pic.twitter.com/DkZQTajftW— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 20, 2018
