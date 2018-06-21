America’s real immigration problem: It isn’t what you think

Hundreds of people without legal status line up inside the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Stanton, Calif., for an opportunity to get their drivers licenses on January 2, 2015. Three years after the implementation of AB 60 on Jan. 1, 2015, more than 1 million undocumented residents have received driver's licenses, according to the DMV. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Mark Boster TNS