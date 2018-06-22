Wasting daylight saving time + America’s real values + sad Stephen Miller

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
It's a waste of time for California to scrap daylight saving time. A bill by Assemblymember Kansen Chu would tart the process of eliminating daylight saving time in California and is now headed to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.The sleep Californians lose from changing the clock is a problem, but bigger problems await without it. Read more.
Jack Ohman gets into a cage match with Stephen Miller. His sob story is here.
Op-eds
Bishop Jaime Soto: A nation that actually values families doesn’t tear them apart at the border needlessly. Read more.
Their take
The Orange County Register: Language is power, too, and the workplace environment in our state’s capital needs to change the same as in workplaces around the world. Read more.
The Washington Post: The executive order shifted Trump administration policy from separating children when their parents are sent off to detention to keeping children with their families as they are all placed in custody. Practical and legal questions abound. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribnne: The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to allow states to impose sales taxes on online purchases by their residents is a triumph of common sense. Read more.
The Los Angeles Times: The time has come for the Supreme Court to remind judges around the country that they must take both immaturity and intellectual disability into account in assessing whether a confession is voluntary. Even if it had never inspired a television series, the Dassey case provides an excellent vehicle for such a statement. Read more.
The Chicago Tribune: Local shopkeepers and web retailers should compete on price, selection, quality and convenience — not on who can game sales taxes. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
George F. Will, The Washington Post: When he was asked how to become a columnist, Charles Krauthammer would say, with characteristic drollery, “First, you go to medical school.” Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: America’s immigration crisis right now is that we don’t have enough immigrants. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: They don’t really care about migrant families. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Trump says trade wars are ‘easy.’ Here come the first American casualties. Read more.
Mailbag
“I want to thank Rep. Bera, and Sens. Feinstein and Harris for their support on the critical issue of separating families at the border. It is a pleasure to be represented by people on the right side of history.” – Bethany Payne, Elk Grove
Tweet of the day
“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018
Oh, got it!— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 21, 2018
Thanks for explaining because quite a few people seem to think it referred to her not really caring about the current humanitarian crisis at the border unfolding as a result of your administration's zero-tolerance policy. https://t.co/V5Zr0mycXN https://t.co/PS2PrBs47f
Comments