Women’s march was inspirational, but what will you do next?

0:31 'I cannot vote for Donald Trump,' says Sacramento Republican Doug Elmets in new ad Pause

1:09 NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

0:30 Fair Oaks Mcdonald's gives way 100 bottles of special sauce

0:50 Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age