Trump is right to order review of the impact of banking regulations

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:45 Helicopters work to fortify damaged Oroville spillway

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville