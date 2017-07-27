The genius of the Boy Scouts is that they’re inclusive – unlike the president.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Exploring who we are in the age of Trump Pause 1:42 Lobbyist Amy Jenkins represents cannabis clients 1:59 Watch world's oldest pro bodybuilder 0:58 Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay 1:56 Death row inmate Lawrence Bittaker said he's getting afraid of death 0:33 Watch artist Stephanie Taylor draw the fire alarm bell in Dutch Flat 1:34 Obama: It's time for the U.S. and Cuba to leave the past behind 2:42 Josiah's hat hangs on a lamppost, asking that we remember him 0:55 UC President Janet Napolitano is appalled by latest groping case 1:57 Homeless man's 'pod' is retrieved -- damaged -- from impound Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House

President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010). White House