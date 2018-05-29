Will ICE agents be able to live with what they’re doing to migrant children? Will you?

A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants sleeps at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Under a new, harsher policy, U.S. authorities are seizing the children of parents who illegally come to the country to seek asylum and sending them to separate detention facilities in other states. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik) Hans-Maximo Musielik AP