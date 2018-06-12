Trump’s lawyers say Mueller can’t touch him. Is the president really above the law?

As FBI director Robert Mueller continues to bring legal pressure against President Donald Trump’s former campaign officials, Trump has claimed the Mueller probe into his campaign’s alleged ties with Russia is in violation of the Constitution. Here, Mueller attends the ceremonial swearing-in of FBI Director James Comey at the FBI Headquarters Oct. 28, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Comey was later fired by Trump. (Alex Wong/Abaca Press/TNS) Alex Wong TNS