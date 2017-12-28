McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 26, 2017 | The Sacramento Bee
Editorial Cartoons
December 28, 2017 04:28 PM
UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 26, 2017
Order Reprint of this Story
Jack Ohman
Sacramento Bee
Jim Morin
Miami Herald
Jack Ohman
Sacramento Bee
1
of 3
i
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
LOCAL
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
POLITICS
NATION-WORLD
Jack Ohman cartoon: The FBI's and Trump's Ten Most Wanted...
Jack Ohman cartoon: The Maganolias on the White House lawn...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Tax bill(ionaire) victory party...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Polar ice melt and Santa's new animals...
Jack Ohman cartoon: The gift of the MAGA...
Jack Ohman cartoon: The GOP tax bill UFO...
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 18, 2017
Jack Ohman cartoon: Jerry Brown's 2018...
Trending Stories
He’s 79 and working full time at Walmart: A sobering truth for those without pensions
Witherspoon emerges as top cornerback. Problem is, 49ers need two
From buying bullets to job-hunting: How California’s new laws could change your life in 2018
UC Davis symphony conductor disciplined for sexual misconduct against student
New gun restrictions are coming to California in 2018. Here’s what they mean to you
Jack Ohman cartoon: Trump, Bannon, and Roll Tide in Alabama Senate race...
Jack Ohman cartoon: NRA, the House GOP, and concealed carry...
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 11, 2017
Jack Ohman cartoon: Donald Trump loves his pets...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Stephen Colbert and 'boring' Sacramento...
Jack Ohman cartoon: The Moore-(AL) Majority...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Al Franken departs, and Roy Moore enters...
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 4, 2017
Jack Ohman cartoon: Trump lawyer John Dowd takes the fall...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Me Too at the California state capitol...
Jack Ohman cartoon: The GOP tax cut and the new tax brackets...
Jack Ohman cartoon: Donald Trump's White House empty chairs...
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 28, 2017
Jack Ohman cartoon: Sacramento Parking Meter Reform!
Jack Ohman cartoon: The FCC and net neutrality...
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 20, 2017
