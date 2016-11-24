A day to give thanks, and seek unity

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season? Pause

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:15 Kanye West fans rethink devotion after L.A. concert cancellation