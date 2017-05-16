A homeless man walks down J Street between 10th and 11th streets on Monday afternoon in Sacramento. Despite pockets of renewal in other parts of downtown, several buildings on this block still sit vacant.
A homeless man walks down J Street between 10th and 11th streets on Monday afternoon in Sacramento. Despite pockets of renewal in other parts of downtown, several buildings on this block still sit vacant. Jose Luis Villegas
A homeless man walks down J Street between 10th and 11th streets on Monday afternoon in Sacramento. Despite pockets of renewal in other parts of downtown, several buildings on this block still sit vacant. Jose Luis Villegas

Editorials

May 16, 2017 1:00 PM

Letters: In defense of J Street, a pie thrower, Trump

Don’t be so glib about J Street

Re “Who is to blame for the worst block of downtown Sacramento?” (Marcos Breton, May 12): The horrifyingly glib treatment of the homeless and “recent parolees” notwithstanding, it the was the author’s bizarre fawning over John Saca’s mansion that stood out most. I think I speak for most of the newly economically insecure Sacramento residents, when I say: John Saca, please invite Marcos Breton down to Beverly Hills and keep him.

Consider converting the J Street properties into affordable housing for people who work for Sacramento’s longevity. This city doesn’t need more get-rich-quick schemes for luring hip, white urbanites here for a few years.

Lauren Lavin, Sacramento

Treat everyone the same in court

Re “‘Beatdown’ by Johnson for pie attack was said to sway some jurors” (Page 3A, May 16): The judge in the trial for the man who threw a pie in Kevin Johnson’s face indicated that this was a felony trial because the pie was directed at a public official. If Johnson were a private citizen, it would be a misdemeanor. I’m an elected official. Everyone should be treated the same in our country. Why should this be a felony because it involved an elected official?

Gary Miller, Roseville

Trump’s actions are just common sense

Re “Classified intel revealed to Russian officials by Trump” (Page 1A, May 16): The war against ISIS involves partners and classified intelligence is not shared by all parties. If the Russians plan a bombing, the Kurds and Turkey may be in the wrong place. The U.S. shares info with the Kurds and Turkey. Russia receives little from them. It’s only common sense to share intel with Russia to prevent friendly fire.

Richard Kuechle, Lincoln

 
Sign up
Get on The Take. Read the influential voices on California and national politics and issues. Sign up here.

EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE

Find them at:

sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor

HOW TO SUBMIT

Online form (preferred):

www.sacbee.com/submit-letter

Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,

Sacramento, CA 95852

150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump protesters pack big guns

Trump protesters pack big guns 1:11

Trump protesters pack big guns
Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says 5:34

Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says
'One thing we don't want is to make the mistakes' of Colorado, Oregon, Washington - Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on marijuana 5:13

'One thing we don't want is to make the mistakes' of Colorado, Oregon, Washington - Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on marijuana

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos