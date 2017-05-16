Letters: In defense of J Street, a pie thrower, Trump

Don’t be so glib about J Street
Re “Who is to blame for the worst block of downtown Sacramento?” (Marcos Breton, May 12): The horrifyingly glib treatment of the homeless and “recent parolees” notwithstanding, it the was the author’s bizarre fawning over John Saca’s mansion that stood out most. I think I speak for most of the newly economically insecure Sacramento residents, when I say: John Saca, please invite Marcos Breton down to Beverly Hills and keep him.
Consider converting the J Street properties into affordable housing for people who work for Sacramento’s longevity. This city doesn’t need more get-rich-quick schemes for luring hip, white urbanites here for a few years.
Lauren Lavin, Sacramento
Treat everyone the same in court
Re “‘Beatdown’ by Johnson for pie attack was said to sway some jurors” (Page 3A, May 16): The judge in the trial for the man who threw a pie in Kevin Johnson’s face indicated that this was a felony trial because the pie was directed at a public official. If Johnson were a private citizen, it would be a misdemeanor. I’m an elected official. Everyone should be treated the same in our country. Why should this be a felony because it involved an elected official?
Gary Miller, Roseville
Trump’s actions are just common sense
Re “Classified intel revealed to Russian officials by Trump” (Page 1A, May 16): The war against ISIS involves partners and classified intelligence is not shared by all parties. If the Russians plan a bombing, the Kurds and Turkey may be in the wrong place. The U.S. shares info with the Kurds and Turkey. Russia receives little from them. It’s only common sense to share intel with Russia to prevent friendly fire.
Richard Kuechle, Lincoln
