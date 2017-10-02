Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?

More Videos 1:16 Clark County sheriff: Death count raises to at least 58, more than 500 injured in Las Vegas shooting Pause 1:06 The Las Vegas shooting in photos 1:54 A Sacramento area family seeks treatment for disabled son on Medi-Cal 2:07 De'Aaron Fox on his first game in NBA 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Clark County sheriff: Death count raises to at least 58, more than 500 injured in Las Vegas shooting Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave an update on the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, saying 58 people died and more than 500 sustained injuries. The number of deceased is expected to increase. Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave an update on the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, saying 58 people died and more than 500 sustained injuries. The number of deceased is expected to increase. KTNV

Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave an update on the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, saying 58 people died and more than 500 sustained injuries. The number of deceased is expected to increase. KTNV