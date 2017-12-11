Students deserve a cheaper ride on Regional Transit buses and trains

0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol Pause

1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: 'We deserve to have our tax contributions come back'

2:30 Roseville protesters object to tax bill

1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

3:38 Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from