No taxes on tampons, diapers; more taxes on cigarettes, candy

0:16 Fire causes problems near Cal Expo Pause

0:56 Grass Fire on parkway near Cal Expo

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

2:00 Greenhouse gas rules prompt California dairies to build methane digesters

1:39 Cam Newton is moving on

1:59 Former Republic FC fan Ellliott Hord steps out of bleachers to play on pitch

1:32 Nephew of a victim in Yuba County cold case speaks

0:43 Historic Sacramento signs will hang at Golden 1

3:41 Healthy Hounds opens in Sacramento with freshly cooked food for dogs