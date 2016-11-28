Japanese internment, national security, clueless Dems, alt-right name

Just because they didn’t complain
Re “Air Force veteran, postal worker held no grudge for internment” (Local, City Beat, Nov. 28): I trust that no part of Ryan Lillis’ intent was to suggest that the imprisonment of Japanese Americans was inevitable, justifiable or acceptable – just because one or two people failed to register anger over it. This action by the U.S. government was an ignominious chapter of American history, and the idea that it – or something like it – is being proposed for current unpopular groups is deplorable.
And please, let’s give up the word “internment,” and call it what it was: imprisonment, jailing, incarceration. Just because the holding didn’t occur in a recognized “jail” or “prison” – it still was an illegal, extralegal imprisonment.
Larry Mitchel, Roseville
Egos threaten national security
Re “Elite unit gains power to hunt terror cells” (Page 1A, Nov. 26): In book after book, I have read about the turf wars that continuously take place between the CIA and the military. Each seems focused only on seeing its organization as the premier defender of the country to the total and unnecessary exclusion of the other. This situation has gone on endlessly since the CIA’s inception shortly after the end of World War II.
It may be a simplistic view but the commander-in-chief is the singular person to resolve the problem. He appoints the director of the CIA. He appoints the secretary of defense. He has to look for two individuals who share his vision and are willing to compromise their egos for true national security. He should be prepared to make heads roll if his vision doesn’t materialize with the efforts of these two appointees until he finds a pair who can work together.
Jon Wolfson, Sacramento
Why Democrats just don’t get it
Re “Why corruption matters” (Sacbee, Viewpoints, Nov. 28): Paul Krugman along with most Democrats just don’t get it. The reason a candidate like Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton is anybody the Republicans chose would have beaten her. If it wasn’t for a wild man like Trump the vote would have been even more of a landslide victory, because the adults of this nation are tired of the “perfect people” telling us what to think and do.
If you don’t see it the liberal’s way, you’re a misogynist or a homophobe, or a racist or you’re alt-right. And of course if you’re a Republican, you beat your wife and children, and only love rich, white people.
Krugman and most the media just can’t understand why any reasonable person doesn’t always vote for Democrats; after all, they are always totally correct in everything they say or do.
John Kerhlikar,
Shingle Springs
Another example of post-truth
Re “Origin of the term ‘alt-right’?” (Letters, Nov. 25): When Charles Hummer writes that “the left has come up with ‘alt-right,’ a term clearly designed to smear those on the right as being a scary bogeyman,” he gives us another example of the post-truth world. “Truth is dead. Facts are passé.”
But attributing the term alt-right to the political left I don’t think will make the true far-right originators of the term such as Paul Gottfried happy. Or Richard Spencer, creator of the Alternative Right website, who has rejected conservatism because it can’t or won’t represent explicitly white interests.
John Briggs, Sacramento
‘Alt-right’ not created by liberals
I’m not sure what convinced Charles Hummer that some politically correct nefarious liberal scheme coined the term “alt-right,” but he was ill informed.
The term was originated by white extremists aka Alternative Right. It was coined to describe their beliefs that extended far over existing conservative right-wing beliefs. If it were up to us liberals we would toss the politically correct “alt-right” and just call them what they are: “white supremacist.”
I suggest a few minutes researching. Coming to a definite conclusion without first doing any research reminds of this quote: “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance. It is the illusion of knowledge.”
Susan Lynn, Elk Grove
Shirey’s top 10 omission revealing
Re “Many thanks to Sacramento” (Viewpoints, Nov. 24): Retiring Sacramento City Manager John Shirey listed his “Top 10” achievements during his five-year tenure here. His list includes the passage of Measure U (half-cent sales tax increase); $165 million upgrade of the water treatment plant; $100 million to upgrade Memorial Auditorium and renovate the Community Center Theater, plus other notable accomplishments. One obvious omission: the $170 million expansion of the Convention Center. That omission speaks volumes.
Dennis B. Neufeld,
Sacramento
Deny charter school’s renewal
When West Sacramento Early College Prep started, the charter was given greater autonomy in how they deliver instruction so that the school could unlock our students’ full academic potential, in exchange for greater academic accountability.
Despite this, the school has failed our students. As a representative of California’s charter schools, we strongly urge Washington Unified School District’s School Board to deny the charter school’s renewal.
Laura Kerr, Sacramento
managing regional director,
Northeast and Central Valley, California Charter Schools Association
