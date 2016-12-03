What about the Carrier jobs lost?

2:23 Dave Joerger on Kings: 'We're not a bunch of rookies. We can get better.' Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer