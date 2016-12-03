What about the Carrier jobs lost?

What about Carrier jobs lost?
Re “Trump’s sweet deal for Carrier” (Viewpoints, Dec. 2): Retaining 1,100 jobs in Indiana is fantastic. I wish the best for the select 1,100 workers and all of their families and friends.
Most of us are missing the rest of the story. That plant is still being downsized from 1,400 to 1,100 employees. And the other Carrier production plant of 700 is being closed – moving to Mexico.
Of the original 2,100 Carrier jobs in Indianapolis, 1,100 (approximately 53 percent) will stay in the U.S. The other 1,000 Carrier employees are not celebrating today. My best wishes go to the struggling 1,000.
Tim Sawdey, Lincoln
Check details of Carrier deal
To pay a company $700,000 a year in tax subsidies for promising to keep 800-1,000 jobs in Indiana sounds like a scam to enrich a corporation. What about the other 1,000 jobs that are being sent to Mexico? This is also a company involved in defense contracts. So please investigate the details and let the public know the truth of this so-called job “deal.”
Maureen McDermott, Sacramento
AG pick will create division
Re “Attorney general pick dares feds on immigration policy” (Page 1A, Dec. 2): Congratulations, Gov. Jerry Brown. You’ve once again pushed your liberal party’s defeated agenda forward by selecting Rep. Xavier Becerra as California’s attorney general.
In the wake of a national election where the people united in a call for change, you do just the opposite. Your selection of Becerra for the top law enforcement post in California is disingenuous, disappointing and clearly a part of the narrative which has always defined your left-wing style of governing. It also reinforces the belief that you are one of the key protagonists in a political party that is deaf to the real issues facing America and California.
Instead of doing the right thing, you stay on a path that creates more divisiveness, more controversy and sets the stage for dissension with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Robert D. Bond, Puyallup, Wash.
Trump is soft on immigration
Re “Obama aggressively deported criminals, statistics confirm” (Insight, Dec. 1): The 2016 election is obviously one for the history books, really bizarre. Look at the facts about one major campaign issue: immigration. Donald Trump has vowed to deport far fewer aliens than were actually deported by the Obama administration. Comparatively, Trump is actually “soft” on illegal immigration, his major campaign issue.
Rich Mckone, Lincoln
