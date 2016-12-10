Artists don’t need housing assistance

No special housing for artists
Re “Hard lessons on housing from the Ghost Ship fire” (Insight, Dec. 8): Despite the loss and sorrow caused by the Ghost Ship fire, I am amazed that Erika Smith wants special housing privileges for artists. Isn’t the millions spent for public art – like the art for the Golden 1 Center – a sufficient waste of public funds to support art?
Don’t we have sufficient numbers of homeless, elderly, and near-homeless people working two jobs to pay their rent that deserve help? Now Smith wants to make another class of people deserving public help? Can’t these artists get a job like most of us and support their artistic efforts?
Being a needy artist is a lifestyle choice – one I don’t feel needs public financial support. Let them get a job or find their own private patrons to support them.
Ron W. Loutzenhiser, Galt
Electors, don’t vote for a bully
Cyberbully Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks were directed at Chuck Jones, the union leader from Carrier who pointed out that Trump was exaggerating the number of jobs saved from export to Mexico.
Trump’s supporters have followed up with death threats to Jones. This is a pattern that Trump has repeated many times. This is not normal behavior for a president. The next four years are unimaginable – a thin-skinned president who delights in inciting hordes of bullies. None of Trump’s critics will be safe.
I support the efforts of the Hamilton electors and urge all members of the Electoral College to cast their vote for someone other than Trump. History will record them as true patriots.
Katherine Holmes, Davis
Adults need to a timeout
Re “Worth Repeating” (Capitol & California, Dec. 9): Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says of Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s pick to head the EPA: “I guess you can add ‘buffoons’ to the administration full of bullies, bigots and billionaires.”
Children are informed that name-calling is a form of bullying and is wrong. Then you read comments from politicians like Rendon and others using words like buffoon, bigot, racist, xenophobe, misogynist, etc. I guess that’s a case of adults telling children, “don’t do as I do, do as I say.”
Maybe those name-calling adults should just take a “timeout.”
John Hightower, Orangevale
Finally, the truth about ‘sales’
Re “L.A. prosecutors accuse four big retailers of tricking shoppers” (Business, Dec. 9): It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist – or even attorneys – to know that Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney and Sears have misleading ads about their sales. All you have to do is save several weeks of ads and compare prices. The tactics are called “false reference pricing.” I call it fraud.
Irene Stadt, Carmichael
