Letters: Time to move forward on the tunnels project

Time to begin tunnel project
Re “Jerry Brown plunges ahead on twin tunnels” (Insight, Dec. 22): Gov. Jerry Brown makes a great case for this project. No other project has been studied for more hours, by more water experts, scientists and engineers than the California WaterFix. And for good reason – the status quo is not an option when water supplies for two-thirds of Californians are vulnerable to droughts and natural disasters.
WaterFix is the missing piece of the puzzle that makes local projects work. We need to replenish groundwater basins, fill up reservoirs and recharge our existing water supplies – but without a reliable conveyance system we can’t move water where it’s needed and too much water will be wasted out to sea. The plan will facilitate a broader and more effective use of recycled water.
It’s time to move this project forward.
Allan Zaremberg, Sacramento
president and CEO,
California Chamber of Commerce
Syria invites wider conflict
Re “Devastated Aleppo reflects U.S. decline” (Viewpoints, Dec. 23): Charles Krauthammer seems easily hypnotized by the shoot-first, think-later desk-bound warriors. His criticism of President Barack Obama for the choices made as the Syrian civil war evolved is based on the error-filled beliefs that U.S. military power can save the Middle East from its wars.
President George W. Bush and his advisers mistakenly believed Iraqis would greet our army as liberators. Their decision to crush an existing government did the exact opposite of building a lasting democracy and ally. What happened was predictable given the history of the region, its demographics, and tribal governance.
Pent-up strife and persecution was unleashed, now absorbing Syria and perhaps neighboring countries, as well. A greater U.S. presence only invites a wider conflict. Remember, war takes far more innocents than the responsible.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
U.S. needs to work with China
Re “California has a path to survive the U.S.-China war” (Viewpoints, Dec. 22): I agree with Joe Mathews’ view of the importance of China, not only to California but to the United States as well.
Our economic relations with China as the second-largest economy are paramount. China’s military capability will be helpful in isolating Russia. The United States needs to recognize China’s increasing importance to the world order, its desire to play by international norms while pursuing its historical territorial prerogatives and the contribution it makes to our economy by holding our public debt. China is worthy of respect and is a potentially reliable partner economically and militarily, if we only work with them as two great powers seeking mutual accommodation. Russia is the bad actor, not China.
John R. Williams, Rancho Cordova
