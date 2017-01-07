Comrade Trump will be in charge

A lot to do about nothing
Re “Intelligence chief outlines Russia’s election meddling” (Page 1A, Jan. 6): Why would President-elect Donald Trump want to believe that Russia helped him win the U.S. election? With his ego, he really thinks he won.
Is he going to resign and ask for a new election? No. What difference in fake news and disinformation is there comparing Russia and Fox News? None. He has the right idea to forget about it and move on. Sanctions will result in nothing but a waste of time and money.
James Kelley, Sacramento
Comrade Trump now in charge
With comrade Donald Trump dismissing intelligence agencies’ reports, will the next step be Russia’s annexation of the United States? Comrade Trump will be running Russia’s new province.
Gene Martineau, Roseville
More reservoirs are the answer
Re “State braces for megastorm” (Page 1A, Jan. 6): Every year it’s same old story: too much water in winter and severe drought in the summer.
Water storage for California is sufficient to support maybe 8 million people. California now has nearly 40 million people. It doesn’t take a math genius to figure out that California needs to build many more reservoirs, quickly.
Dave Williams, Roseville
Time to move to Texas
Re “Legislature retains Holder’s law firm to be a foil to Trump” (Page 1A, Jan. 5): So the California Legislature will force me to pay taxes to fund Eric Holder’s attempt to defend sanctuary cites. The state has gone insane.
Unfortunately, I fear California has hit the point of no return. Perhaps rather than moving toward independence, the state of California should just give back the territory to Mexico and rational folks should move to Texas, or wherever.
Douglas Schuch, Carmichael
Men need to lose ‘manly’ egos
Re “Men shunning jobs mostly done by women” (Insight, Jan. 5): The news that men who are laid off from their “manly” jobs won’t take a job in a field traditionally employing women is insulting.
There is apparently more dignity in taking a handout than earning a paycheck for some of these men. How about picking produce? Plenty of those jobs. Or are those only for immigrants?
Guess I’ll continue to have part of my paycheck earned in a “pink collar” job go to men who can’t get past their own egos.
Bridget Whitted, Folsom
