Trump has had his chance

We already know what Trump is
Re “Giving Trump a fair chance” (Forum, Jan. 1): Giving Donald Trump a fair chance is deeply disturbing because it obfuscates Trump’s long list of offenses and normalizes behavior by a president-elect that is anything but. The brutal truth, if we choose to acknowledge it, is that we already know what Trump is because we’ve had the past 18 months to view it firsthand.
Excusing Trump’s despicable behavior, lack of public service experience and general stupidity is not admirable. And granting Trump even more latitude does not make one an inclusive optimist; it makes one a complicit colluder to the grotesque. When outrageous conduct is enabled and dismissed, it flourishes.
Unlike Gerald Haslam, many don’t need to see any more when it comes to Trump, even though we unfortunately will come Jan. 20.
Angela F. Luna,
Sacramento
Character still means a lot
I’m not impressed. The writer seems to be oblivious to how a majority of people feel about the election of Donald Trump. For me, it’s twofold. One, what it tells me about those who voted for him, and two, what to expect from a Republican-dominated Congress, plus Trump.
First of all, character still means a lot to many of us. Secondly, as far as giving him a fair chance, really? Like the fair chance the GOP gave President Barack Obama on his first day in office? Too often, the Democrats get in the ring using only their fists, while Republicans also use their feet. That must change.
The writer wrote that Republicans dishonored Obama in the early stages. Wrong. Try every single day for eight years. Reciprocation is in order. I will not legitimize Trump. I will resist every day.
Don Brown,
West Sacramento
Cost of health care is too much
Re “GOP should focus on cost of health care” (Forum, Jan. 1): Tom Epstein makes some good points, but the true health care picture is more stark. It is 18 percent of the GDP, or $3.2 trillion annually. That’s about $10,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States.
But, median per capita income is only about $32,000. There is no way that a large fraction of Americans can pay even half their share. As Epstein points out, denying care doesn’t reduce costs. Even with the savings he advocates, there is still a huge bill to be paid. Scrapping Obamacare doesn’t change that reality.
Glen Otey, Folsom
Leaders betray us on the tunnels
Re “Obama official orders speedy review of Delta tunnels project” (Page 1A, Jan. 5): The Obama administration, listening to Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has greased the skids to build the Delta tunnels.
Brown and Feinstein could care less about the will of the people. They are wedded to big-buck corporate agriculture that currently gets 80 percent of the water in California to push through the tunnels.
Planting water-thirsty pistachio and almonds in the desert of the western San Joaquin Valley shows Big Ag’s allegiance to profits, not food. The Metropolitan Water District of Los Angeles is another water thief, having turned Owens Lake into a dust bowl. They could care less about our fish or our environment.
Personally I am ashamed for having voted for Brown and Feinstein, who pretend to be interested in the environmental health of California, while their actions show them to be supporters of profits before people or fish. Betrayals like this are why people end up hating the governments they elect, ending in the election of people like our president-elect. Stop the tunnels!
Roger Thibault,
West Sacramento
