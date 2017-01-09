Letters: Will Obama leave office quietly?

Will Obama leave office quietly?
Re “Will Trump let Obama leave office quietly?” (Viewpoints, Jan. 5): E.J. Dionne asked the wrong question. President-elect Donald Trump does not need President Barack Obama to hang around. A normal post-presidency is for the outgoing president to go away and allow the incoming to take over. President Ronald Reagan and both President Bushes did just that.
I am hearing from Democrats still in D.C. that Trump needs to govern per their mandate. Wrong. Trump won because we voted against the last eight years and the Democratic mandate.
Jennifer Garets, Fair Oaks
Hiring Holder is just political spin
Re “Legislature retains Holder’s law firm to be a foil to Trump” (Page 1A, Jan. 5): The California Legislature will invest and pay Eric Holder’s law firm $25,000 a month to assist with legal challenges against something the Trump administration may or may not do.
There should be numerous questions: Is the new California attorney general and his staff incapable of defending the state? Why are legislators hiring and paying a law firm before a specific event happens? Are expenses included in the $25,000? That could easily double the cost of the fees.
Why are Democrats saying that the Legislature is paying this fee using the term investment and the Republicans point out that taxpayers are paying this “investment” fee? The reality is that government doesn’t pay one single cent for anything, the taxpayer does. Unfortunately, both political parties use the term “investment” to cover up what, in many cases, becomes wasteful spending. It’s political spin at its best.
John Hightower,
Orangevale
Watch Trump, the magician, closely
Re “Trump names lawyer as top U.S. trade rep” (Page 10A, Jan. 4): Republicans and their economic experts must have surprisingly failed to rail against government interference as Donald Trump threatens industries that attempt to remain competitive in a world market. Instead of bragging about his Wharton School of Business résumé, Trump rejects a foundation of free enterprise by calling for tariffs on some products made by U.S. corporations overseas.
Make no mistake. Had any Democrat with substance made such a threat there would be an infinite number of hearings scheduled to debunk the benefit of price manipulation. Trump will likely convince his supporters that he is protecting American jobs, but Republicans and any first-year economics student know that such protectionism leads to corporate failure.
A magician’s first step is to divert the audience with a false movement and hope no one sees.
Dan Fong,
Rancho Cordova
CSU seeks to improve grad rates
Re “Where have black college students gone?” (Insight, Dec. 26): The article is misleading. Enrollment of African American students at the California State University has risen. We remain committed to not only increasing enrollment, but ensuring a greater number of students earn a degree.
Responding to federal requirements, in 2009 the CSU changed its data collection allowing students to identify as multiracial non-Hispanic or Hispanic with other races, resulting in fewer self-identifying as solely African American.
Enrollment of undergraduate students at the CSU who identify as African American (including multiracial and/or Hispanic-African American) have increased from 23,076 in 2009 to 26,809 in 2016. The number of African American students who earn a degree has also risen.
But there is more to do.
Our Graduation Initiative 2025 goals seek to improve graduation rates and eliminate achievement gaps. While the CSU is committed to authentic access for all students, we are equally committed to ensuring their success.
James T. Minor,
CSU’s senior strategist for Academic Success and
Inclusive Excellence
Agency is too quick on the trigger
Re “Officials forced to shoot coyote that was hand-fed” (Local, Jan. 5): As a wildlife ecologist, I’ve worked around coyotes for years. My precautions in the field are toward ticks, snakebites and people, but never coyotes. It’s unfortunate that Folsom State Recreation Area felt “forced” to call on U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to perform the only function I ever see from this agency – pulling a trigger.
Shawn Smallwood, Davis
