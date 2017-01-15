Letters: The next drought is coming soon

The next drought is coming soon
Re “Is Drought Over?” (Page 1A, Jan. 13): While recent storms have helped heal Northern California’s drought conditions, it remains a permanent concern for the state. Global warming increases evaporation and water demand, and is shrinking the Sierra snowpack.
California’s next intense drought will be just around the corner. We need to demand that our leaders take action to solve the climate problem, especially considering the resistance of the incoming administration to science.
Dana Nuccitelli, West Sacramento
Assault on ethics office is alarming
Re “Trump’s plan for his business under fire” (Page 8A, Jan. 12): As a former oversight official, I am acutely sensitive to the need for independence for government watchdog offices. The legislative branch always retains the power to declaw their effectiveness or shut them down.
On Wednesday, Walter Shaub, the federal government’s top ethics investigator, spoke against President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to distance himself from his business interests to avoid conflicts, calling it wholly inadequate.
On Thursday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was attacking Shaub and demanding he appear for a scolding interview.
The media must continue to diligently pursue the course of this dispute for the good of democracy. If Shaub’s office is eliminated or weakened, this action should be challenged vigorously. If Shaub’s courageous posture is diminished in the face of threats, that will be equally alarming.
John Adkisson, Sacramento
GOP blocked Obama repeatedly
Re “Obama’s last address didn’t sound like a farewell” (Viewpoints, Jan. 13): You have to love the revisionist history that right-wing pundits display. Writer Ben Boychuk’s is an example. He is concerned that President Barack Obama is not just going away quietly.
Boychuk minimizes Republican obstructionism by saying that Obama set the tone for it by dismissing their concerns his first week in office. Never mind that these were some of the same Republicans who attended a meeting the very day that Obama was inaugurated in 2009, hosted by GOP propagandist Frank Luntz, where they discussed how they could obstruct Obama.
George W. Bush and Obama seemed to understand that the job as president does not come with absolute power. Does the current president-elect understand this concept?
Richard Elliott, Elk Grove
Republicans will save health care
Jack Ohman’s cartoon of Jan. 13 depicting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., throwing the Affordable Care Act wheelchair down the steps is deplorable and simply won’t be true.
Time and again, GOP leaders have said there will be a better, more affordable plan coming. They are taking it step by step so give them time to unveil the plan. The editorial board’s continued anger and unfair analysis of the incoming administration is disappointing.
Doug Hinchey, Lincoln
To avoid fines, drive carefully
Re “A step toward cutting the price of being poor” (Editorials, Jan. 13): Some time ago, I was cited for rolling a stop sign twice. After the second citation, I decided I had better things to do with my money than to give it to the government.
Since then, I drive by the rules. I have not given the police any reason to cite me. I drive knowing I will not be stopped for an infraction, because I do not violate the traffic laws. Thus, I keep my money and spend it on other things I want. It is just that simple.
Albert F. Kammerer, Sacramento
Sutter Brown was a good dog
Re “Sutter was my comedian to Gov. Brown’s straight man” (Jack Ohman, Jan. 7): I cried when I learned of Sutter’s condition and then later, when he left us. I had the opportunity to observe Sutter in and around the Capitol. He was a most excellent ambassador for Gov. Jerry Brown.
I often mentioned to whomever might listen that he was the best thing about the current leadership. I stand for the old, poor and sick.
Right now, however, I am deeply thankful for Brown. Strong and intelligent leadership is what we all need here in California. Sutter, you reflected the very best in us. Thank you for your dedicated service.
Dana Clare Smith, Auburn
