Letters: Millennials will invigorate Sacramento

Secret to attracting more millennials
Re “Sacramento needs more than a slick video to lure millennials” (Erika D. Smith, Jan. 10): Erika D. Smith hit the nail on the head with what millennials look for in the messages they receive: authenticity. While the video may not have oozed millennial authenticity, it did celebrate the features of the mega-region that we must successfully market to entice businesses, and their millennial employees, to come to our region.
We annually poll the 700 members of Metro EDGE, the Metro Chamber Foundation’s young professionals group, to understand their desires.
They care about connectivity through transportation, assisting our homeless, and access to professional development opportunities to help grow their careers. They want our region to grow, while staying true to who we are. What the region needs is a comprehensive and collaborative approach, a commitment among partners to work together to convey a singular message: that Sacramento is where you should be.
Rachel Zillner, Sacramento
Holder criticism was hypocritical
Re “On hiring Holder, lawyers collide” (Letters, Jan. 11): Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, criticize the Legislature for hiring Eric Holder to defend Californian’s against any possible overreach by this incoming federal administration.
When House Speaker John Boehner and House Republicans decided to file a lawsuit against the Obama administration over the Affordable Care Act, they hired the firm Baker Hostetler. The irony is the GOP have long touted supporting state’s rights over an over-reaching federal government.
Keith Carmona, Roseville
Trump backers should open eyes
Re “Deal with it: Trump will be president” (Letters, Jan. 12): I don’t think letter writer Leonard R. Cook realizes he voted for a rich celebrity, Donald Trump. Meryl Streep cried because she has compassion for the disabled. Nothing is certain in this world. Maybe Trump supporters will open their eyes? Maybe not.
Susan McKown, Roseville
Trump lacks basic good manners
Letter writer Leonard R. Cook wants California Democrats to dry their tears and act like our mommas taught us. My momma taught me not to mock the disabled, call people losers, not to talk about grabbing anyone by their genitals, to tell the truth, to say please and thank you, and to be polite. The words “political correctness” never crossed her lips. She called them good manners.
Timothy A. Shull, Sacramento
Trump should lay off the press
Donald Trump and his team have been adept at diverting attention, giving him a chance to attack those with whom he disagrees. So the biggest take away from his press conference last week was not about substantive policy issues, but rather his assault on a free press. Trump’s reference to Nazi Germany was incomplete. They would have gone after a free press, just like he is doing. A free press isn’t the problem. Trump is.
Joseph Slabbinck, Citrus Heights
Comey should’ve focused on Trump
FBI Director James Comey thought it was necessary to share concerns about Hillary Clinton with the public during the election but was silent about Donald Trump. I am far more concerned about the Trump information than what possibly could have been found in Clinton’s emails. Everyone should be as well.
Patrick Mentzer, Sacramento
Prop. 103 has saved consumers
Re “Are insurance rates better under Prop. 103?” (Insight, Jan. 13): The article about consumer rate challenges under Proposition 103 misleads the public about where its critique comes from.
William Gausewitz is quoted as a source. Gausewitz lobbied for the insurance industry, and after leaving his job as a regulator, represented insurers as an attorney. Another source is R Street, which the story identifies as a right-leaning think tank. It does not mention that insurance industry executives from State Farm and RenaissanceRe sit on the group’s board of directors.
Not coincidentally, State Farm is trying to overturn $256 million in homeowner rate savings and refunds ordered by Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. Consumer Watchdog and Consumer Federation of California represented consumers in that proceeding, through the public participation process the insurance industry so despises.
California is the only state in the nation where auto insurance prices actually went down during the 25 years after voters approved Proposition 103. And while many states require prior approval of auto insurance rates, California is the only one that has a funded public participation process. Readers can do the math.
Carmen Balber, Santa Monica
