Obama made U.S. weaker, Trump will strengthen us

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest

1:04 Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

0:23 Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow