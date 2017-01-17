Obama made U.S. weaker, Trump will strengthen us

Trump will make U.S. stronger
Re “Trump tantrums are dangerous” (Editorials, Jan. 17): You say President-elect Donald Trump’s tantrums are dangerous. Well, let’s see. During President Barack Obama’s eight years, we had the collapse of Iraq, the spawning of ISIS, the disaster in Libya, the red line in Syria (which resulted in many chemical weapons deaths), the ascent of China in the South China Sea, Russia taking Crimea and part of Ukraine and threatening Baltic States. How much worse could Trump possibly be?
If you pay attention to Trump, you would learn a lot. His interview with the Bild is perfectly timed to accomplish his goal of putting fear into Europe. Europe then will realize it has to carry more of the NATO burden.
Trump will come back to full NATO support, but with Europe paying more of its share. That’s what Trump wanted in the first place.
George Alger, Placerville
Trump’s voters love his attitude
Calling Donald Trump’s responses to public comments “tantrums” and “dangerous” seems a bit unhinged. But Trump should ignore comments by people such as Meryl Streep. As for Rep. John Lewis saying that Trump is not a “legitimate” president, the correct response would be, “I’m sorry you feel that way, please come anyway.” But that’s not Trump, and that is not how he won the election.
Trump’s voters like that he defends himself and likes to win. They are now hopeful he will do the same for his country.
James Peace, Sacramento
Trump needs a dictionary
I was hoping that by now, Donald Trump would have looked up the definition of diplomacy and started practicing its usage. But I guess that is too much to ask. When I was a child, my mother always said that if you can’t say something nice about someone don’t say anything at all. Maybe Trump’s mom should take away his Twitter privileges.
Paula Mazuski, Carmichael
We all have a stake in NATO’s success
Re “Trump’s comments spur European leaders to adopt ‘go it alone’ view” (Page 1A, Jan. 17): Everyone who does not want to leave NATO should be writing to their congressional representative and U.S. senator telling them they are disturbed over President-elect Donald Trump’s view that we should leave NATO, stated recently to the Times of London.
Did our fathers and grandfathers fight in WWII for naught and form NATO as a nice idea to be abandoned? We all need to speak up for NATO’s validity. We can’t afford to abandon our friends in Europe.
Elayne Peterson, Sacramento
Trump’s tweets are an embarrassment
Donald Trump is making America weaker again, one tweet at a time. Whether it’s praising Vladimir Putin, criticizing Angela Merkel, calling NATO obsolete, savaging the press, diminishing American intelligence agencies, or deriding John Lewis, Trump has found the formula to make America weaker again. I’m sure he has made his supporters proud.
Jim Arack, Sacramento
Bee story ignored John Lewis’ history
Re “Here are all the members of Congress who are boycotting Trump’s inauguration” (sacbee.com, Jan. 14): What is fake news? Is it reporting something other than the facts in order to further a narrative? How about the Jan. 14 story in The Sacramento Bee, which said a small but growing group of congressional members will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. Compare that with a Jan. 21, 2001, Washington Post story: “Some members of the Black Caucus decided to boycott Inauguration Day; John Lewis, for instance, spent the day in his Atlanta district. He thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.”
This is an example of why nobody I know believes news stories in The Bee are unbiased.
Michael Rushford, Carmichael
