Letters: Predicting Donald Trump's presidency on inauguration day

Little cause for hope
I hope with all my heart that Donald Trump and his administration fail because he stands for things I find completely repugnant. Taking away health care from millions with no obvious replacement plan, opposing clean air and clean water regulations, preparing to desecrate public lands with oil and gas exploration and increased cattle grazing are only some of his current plans. In addition, he has demonstrated no sense of ethics. We need leaders who listen to constituents and he has shown no interest in anything but enriching his personal wealth. I hope, without hope, that he is a total failure as president.
Nora Schwab, Fair Oaks
Predicting Trump’s presidency
Re "Let's pull for Trump's success” (Letters, Jan. 20): Letter writer Hunter Brown says we should hope Trump changes the country for the better. We are not wishing for Trump’s failure. We are predicting it, as opposed to the Republicans who wished for Barack Obama’s failure and worked to ensure it, but failed.
Gabriel Lewin, Davis
‘Shrill commoners’ will roar
Re “California politicos emulate Trump by fear-mongering” (Dan Walters, Jan. 20): The political sophisticates who are practiced at ignoring the cries of the shrill commoner must have been well-pleased by Dan Walters' column, especially his tut-tutting of the politically inexperienced for their loud and futile resistance to Donald Trump’s presidency. Just as commoners on the right led the movement to elect Trump, commoners on the left will help elect his successor. It's best not to underestimate either group.
Bruce F. Reeves, Carmichael
We’ll miss Obama
Re “Final acts reveal real Obama” (Viewpoints, Jan. 20): Barack Obama, though his legacy is yet to be fleshed out, is already considered by many experts to be among the best. His strength decision-making rooted in an unerring temperament with goals that were in the nation's interest, and a pragmatism regarding what can be realistically achieved. Obama has admitted mistakes, though his errors were not the result of capriciousness.
For eight years, syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer has sought to impugn this worthy man. Whether his columns are based on his genuine distaste for Barack Obama, or a means to pay bills, his insults, sadly, are more a reflection on his own character.
Spencer P. Le Gate, Sacramento
Good riddance, 44
There were two days of joy and hope during President Barack Obama’s reign as president: the day he was elected to office and the day he left office. Good riddance.
John Giordano, Sacramento
Little cause for hope
I hope with all my heart that Donald Trump and his administration fail because he stands for things I find completely repugnant. Taking away health care from millions with no obvious replacement plan, opposing clean air and clean water regulations, preparing to desecrate public lands with oil and gas exploration and increased cattle grazing are only some of his current plans.
In addition, he has demonstrated no sense of ethics. We need leaders who listen to constituents and he has shown no interest in anything but enriching his personal wealth. I hope, without hope, that he is a total failure as president.
Nora Schwab, Fair Oaks
Cassandra issues her warning
Cassandra was given the gift of prophecy. She saw clearly the fall of Troy, Troy in flames, death and destruction everywhere. The curse? No one believed her. After all, Troy’s wall were thick and tall. What did it take to get inside? A trickster, a con man, an adulterer, a wealthy man with his own kingdom. Cassandra saw all this, but people ignored her, told her she was over reacting. In the end, the con man made a gift to Troy. A wooden horse, stuffed with all the right men to bring Troy down.
Today, there are many Cassandras, and we are ignoring them. Our walls are thick, we have weapons to protect ourselves, and no one can take us by force. So like the gift from the Greeks, we have opened those walls and let the con man in. This con man built his horse and stuffed it with well-placed men in the public eye. This time, let’s listen to Cassandra. Impeach Donald Trump.
Christine Shirley, Citrus Heights
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments