Obama’s legacy: A mixed assessment

Re “Obama’s strong legacy is under imminent threat,” (Editorials, Jan 15): President Barack Obama, a success or failure? A well-intentioned but weak leader, his achievements were mostly just words with little lasting substance, and often bringing unintended negative consequences.
Although he and his supporters may not admit this, his farewell speech was a warning that our democracy is under threat from a lack of economic opportunity, racial divisions, political strife and weakening common values. With his own words, he admitted his failure.
There will be changes, both good and bad, that will require people to use their own initiative with less dependence on government. Self-reliance and the future can be frightening.
Bill Jurkovich, Citrus Heights
Information, food for thought
Editorials across the nation present assessments of President Barack Obama’s presidency; such civil debate has always been a valuable product for our democracy.
As journalists of substance, editors reflect on the positive accomplishments that occurred and note the disappointments, as well. Those who never accepted Obama as president see no good and exaggerate his perceived failures; their only interest is to promote a biased conclusion with no belief in a public to make a sound decision. Those who oppose an editorial’s position make one-sided arguments and display the clear prejudice of a closed mind.
The Bee may even see value in these comments for they demonstrate how not to make a useful contribution. Instead, giving the public the means to think is perhaps similar to Jesus teaching men how to fish.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
We are losing our democracy
Re “Trump’s victory shows our social institutions are in a state of collapse” (Forum, Jan. 15): John Berthelsen’s excellent article is spot-on. The most recent historical example of what is happening here can be seen in Hitler’s fomenting of “German Exceptionalism” and outrage regarding “unfair treatment” within the German citizenry before World War II. Untruths and lies spouted by Hitler were believed by the citizenry, and in the end, there was far more lost than could ever have been gained.
Today, we are susceptible to untruths and lies. The proof of this deception is becoming increasingly obvious to many, as the actions of our president are seen.
Unless we each take responsibility for our actions and quit allowing common sense to be overridden by emotional appeals spun by manipulative liars, we will lose our democracy, and much else.
David O. Newell, Orangevale
Maybe Uncle Bill had right idea
I would think that being absent for 30 years, it would be difficult to pass judgment on election politics, Donald Trump, social institutions in a state of collapse, a bad education system, the willful culture of ignorance in America, America’s spurious belief in exceptionalism and our knowledge of geography. I would like to have read your experiences regarding the positives of America vs. various Asian countries?
Maybe your Uncle Bill had the right idea.
John Hightower, Orangevale
Others share blame of collapse
John Berthelsen is correct. But all the blame should not be placed on our educational system. As he said, parents and others have also ignored facts far too often.
Frank A. Wolfe, Fair Oaks
Lawyers shouldn’t aid lawbreakers
Re “ ‘Dreamers’ at UC should feel lucky to have legal aid” (Forum, Foon Rhee, Jan. 15): When a lawyer advises people (even Dreamers) to break the law, it is specifically unethical conduct per CA Rule 3-210. Lawyers who do that can and should be disciplined, up to disbarment. Lawyers working in public employment, paid by public funds, unethically advising people to break the law? How is it there is no public outcry?
Vincent D. Ward, Fair Oaks
Don’t bet against the United States
Re “Trump should prove he’s no Putin ‘puppet’ ” (Viewpoints, Jan. 15): Who could have guessed that “Making America Great Again” included having our 45th commander-in-chief linked to the Kremlin? In this particular game of roulette, if Trump puts it on red but forsakes the blue and the white, we all lose big.
Angela F. Luna, Sacramento
Solution for abortion opponents
Re “Ending abortion would end war” (Letters, Jan. 15): Michael J. Lamb suggests that he knows the way for our country to get right with God, by banning abortion.
Given the recent advances in human biology, it may soon be possible to transfer a developing fetus from one person to another. It should not be necessary to have a uterus, as some babies have grown to term in a woman’s abdomen, outside the uterus.
I would suggest that people such as Lamb be first in line to be required to accept, and carry to term, any fetus removed from a woman who is unwilling to continue her pregnancy. This would guarantee the “right to life” of the fetus, and require Lamb and other abortion opponents to put their body where their mouth is.
Dr. Richard Buss, Jackson
