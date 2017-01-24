A lie by any other name is still wrong

Lie by any other name is still wrong
Re “Trump, aides stick to script from his campaign” (Page 1A, Jan. 23): The article references "incorrect claims" and "public admonitions over provable false claims." Those are wordy euphemisms for the word, lies.
Over and over during the election, they lied. I believe the media were so flummoxed by this never-before seen behavior by a presidential candidate, and were slow to recognize and report it.
Now we have a president presenting citizens with "alternative facts," another euphemism for lies. I hope with all my heart that the media will document and disprove all the lies that evidently are going to continue to be told to us by this new administration. Lie upon lie upon lie becomes an institutionalized propaganda tool for a dangerously out-of-control government. We need you to help us fight to prevent that from happening in this country.
Susan Greenwood, Auburn
Conway must be an evolved parent
Kellyanne Conway must be a new, evolved parent, one who encourages her children to present alternative facts when they feel it necessary to do so. Sadly, the use of alternative facts never worked with my mother who recognized such utterances for what they called way back in that golden age of the 1950s: lies. My reward for any attempted clever word play denying reality? A smack on the head or worse. If only I'd had a high ranking aide to the president on my side, what wonderful excuses could have been mine.
Richard W. Bell, Grass Valley
Our best hope would be one term
Re “Trump woos CIA with a visit - then assails media” (Page 6A, Jan. 22): By at least two objective measures, photos taken from the same vantage point, and ridership on the DC Metro, the number of people attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump was far smaller than in 2009.
Yet the new Administration insisted that this was the largest crowd for a presidential inauguration, ever. One could argue that this is a small issue, not worth debating. But this administration's failure to acknowledge facts when they are less than complimentary is cause for alarm. This same unwillingness to face facts will spill over into weightier issues, such as global warming, education, immigration and national security.
The best hope for America's future is that this president will enjoy a single term, and that the damage wrought by this Administration is not permanent.
Thomas Shepherd, Roseville
We must sort fact from big lies
Democracy will only survive if the people are able to sort fact from fiction. “Alternative facts” are not facts. They are lies. We learned that even before we went to school. Our parents washed our mouth out with soap for telling lies. We support free speech. The Bee should censure even the most outrageous lies and childish dishonesty. But please give your readers the benefit of the real “facts” once in while by allowing truth to stand alongside the lies. Then your readers can make up their own minds as to what is believable. Truth is not an “alternative fact” at least not yet. Simply printing lies and euphemistically labeling them alternative “facts” does a disservice to the title journalist and to the Bee’s historic excellent reputation.
The Bee can and must do more to give Truth a chance in this competitive marketplace of ideas. Out and out fabrications and gross distortions of the truth must be called out for what they are or we will end up being a democracy like Russia.
Jerry and Penny Scribner
Trump is acting like King Donald
On Inauguration Day, did you remember to turn your clock back 200 years? We’ve got a king again, someone who clearly feels he’s above the law. Owning a hotel blocks from the White House, if not in blind trust, contravenes the Constitution.
Kings are above the law of the land. King Donald has shown a clear disdain for whole classes of people: Mexicans, women, Muslims, Blacks. When you’re royalty, you’re above the underclass.
King Donald should follow the example of the last president who showed such hubris and exit right out to the South Lawn and the waiting 'copter.
Alvin Remmers, Davis
Trump is doing what he promised
Re “To lead nation, President Trump must speak for us all” (Editorials, Jan. 21): Liberals must understand that times are changing. Donald Trump is a hard-nosed businessman, who understands the art of the deal to provide timely positive results. He is not the phony smiling politician liberals like, panderers looking to make deals to please everyone, delaying and achieving little or nothing.
Trump was elected on a new conservative platform that he now intends to carry out. Of course, liberals do not like it. But that’s what he promised. He is not going to pander, to capitulate to get them to like him. Can he carry out his new policies? He will be opposed by the establishment of both political parties, Wall Street, and liberals who demonize anyone not like themselves. Trump will not give up. Get use to it.
Bill Jurkovich, Citrus Heights
Friendly advice for Marcos Breton
Re “Nothing familiar in Trump's speech” (Marcos Breton, Jan. 22): Marcos Breton fails to capture the bottom line essence of President Donald Trump's underlying message of "Make America Great Again." Breton missed a wonderful opportunity in his article of providing a balancing perspective and inviting a productive call to action. He could have done so with a powerful statement, like what late President John F. Kennedy spoke at his inauguration over 50 years earlier when he said, "My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Breton’s column would have been a home run if he ended with asking readers: "What are you and I going to do to help President Trump make America great again?"
Edward Joseph Pierini, Jr., Sacramento
Anti-Trump people are intolerant
Is one side of the political aisle proud of representatives not showing up, entertainers not wanting to participate, protester’s holding up hate filled signs, rioters destroying property, and a letter to the editor wanting total failure for President Donald Trump?
The inauguration is a transition process displaying our democracy which has nothing to do with any individual. Protesting is much more beneficial by becoming part of the political process and understanding that our government was created with checks and balances. (The Supreme Court overturned some of President Obama’s actions.) Don’t let protests be based on guessing the future. Then ask yourself, were the inaugural protests actions of a tolerant political belief?
John Hightower, Orangevale
Trump practiced right-wing politics
Re “California politicos emulate Trump by fear mongering” (Dan Walters, Jan. 20): Dan Walters says California politicos may be fear mongering. But they take the back seat to Donald Trump. They're not even in the car. Donald Trump took a page from the right wing hate mongers who appeal to the worst side of many voters and turned it into a Presidential victory. Right wing AM radio hosts have been making a living for decades off of fear and hate. Obviously, Trump saw a method in their madness. Sadly, the right wing pundits do not have to deliver on their viscous banter, but now, Trump will have to make good on his crazy tweets. Those who voted for him will be sorely disappointed, because he will never deliver on those lies. It was just a con.
Powell Svendsen, Rancho Murieta
Trump is failing to unite us
The call from Donald Trump supporters for journalists to stop criticizing Trump because of the office he now holds wrongly separates his character and behavior from the office he holds.
Trump’s campaign was dominated by biased accusations against an entire religious faith, people struggling to find safe harbor for their families, and a bleak portrayal of America designed to evoke fear and mistrust.
People can choose to give Trump the benefit of doubt that he didn’t mean what he said in his many tweets, angry rants, and locker-room boasts. But for those who believe a person’s choices and actions define them, Trump’s inaugural address reinforces their belief that he lacks the openness to unite our nation and the unwillingness to consider opposing views.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
