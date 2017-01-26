Twelve Rounds Brewing boycott isn’t about free speech

Boycott isn’t about free speech
Re “Brewer apologizes but faces calls for boycott” (Page 3A, Jan. 25): Dan Murphy, who owns Twelve Rounds Brewing in East Sacramento, is quoted as saying: “Apparently as a business owner, I don’t get free speech anymore.” Mr. Murphy appears not to remember his civics classes. However, he is not alone. Many don’t.
This is not an issue of free speech. Free speech, as accorded by the U.S. Constitution, states that, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech ...”
Congress has done nothing. In this instance, the government has done nothing to stop Mr. Murphy from making comments.
This is an issue of business practices. Since time began, business owners have had to bite their tongues and keep their opinions to themselves to avoid offending their customers – because customers can and will choose who they support with their dollars.
Mr. Murphy has the right to speak as he wishes and not to be arrested for his opinion. But people have the right to choose not to support a business whose owner they disagree with.
Let this be a(nother) lesson in this time of social media. What you say will become like dandelion seeds in the wind. Once they are out there, you cannot bring them back.
Maureen Schlimgen, Rancho Cordova
