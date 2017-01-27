Letters: Pacific trade deal was bad for California

Thank goodness Trump left TPP
Re “U.S. withdrawal from TPP could hit California hard” (Page 1A, Jan 24): Thank you, Donald Trump. for withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a tainted political plum for amoral almond growers. The San Joaquin Valley is dropping 25 to 50 feet a year from overdrafting underground aquifers, to pump water for an unsustainable crop in an arid climate. It is about time that somebody stopped protecting almond exports.
Our bottom-feeder fish are basically extinct, and salmon are at historic lows. Give us back viable rivers and Delta farms.
Jessica Denning,
Carmichael
‘Alternative facts’ are lies from GOP
Re “There are no alternative facts” (Editorials, Jan. 24): It is most regrettable that the Republican Party has, over the past few decades, adopted the strategy of the “Big Lie” to promote its agenda. From the birther myth to the fraudulent claims of voter fraud, the GOP is relying less and less on truth. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s opinion piece in Sunday’s paper is a prime example.
It hasn’t always been this way. Dwight Eisenhower was a decent and honorable Republican. Ronald Reagan didn’t need to lie his way into office. And, of course, there was Honest Abe. They would all be appalled at what their party has become.
John Soltesz, Orangevale
It’s gender bias that’s the big fight
Re “Can Women’s March keep a unified mission?” (Erika D. Smith, Jan 24): Women’s rights are human rights is much more than “a nice slogan.” It includes human rights and so includes all of humanity. “But let’s be honest,” you say.
Well, if we are honest, as women, we need to not let our message of women’s issues be muddied, because that is what most of us, including women of all colors and religions and ethnicities, need to deal with on a daily basis. Gender bias is real. Don’t let the goals get trampled.
Patricia Missman,
president, American Association of University Women Citrus Heights-American River
Catholic Church, do right by women
Re “Can Women’s March keep a unified mission?” (Erika D. Smith, Jan 24): The worldwide Women’s Marches after President Trump’s inauguration were likely over a number of issues that affect women directly and the rest of us indirectly. One that should have been mentioned – the refusal of the Catholic Church to let women serve as priests. Women are no longer second class citizens. Do what’s right for women today!
John West, Sacramento
Don’t help Trump justify media bias
Re “Can Women’s March keep a unified mission?” (Erika D. Smith, Jan 24): Erika Smith notes that same-sex couples can now get married and transgender people can serve openly in the military, but that “these newly won rights are now at risk from a Trump administration.”
Trump made clear during the campaign his belief that same-sex marriage had been legally settled, and he has not opposed military service for transgender people. Smith’s claim that he endangers these moves may help fan the flames of progressive opposition, but also lends credence to Trump’s charges of media unfairness. There’s ample reason to oppose Trump without resorting to unwarranted accusations.
Barry Mackintosh, Lincoln
Protest is enough to fight Trump
Re “Can Women’s March keep a unified mission?” (Erika D. Smith, Jan 24): The pundits worry that a multimillion-person march taking place across the country will come to little if our energies are not “properly” channeled. Let’s not forget that sustained countrywide protests were enough to drive former President Richard Nixon from office. Clearly the worriers aren’t on the email lists now flooding our inboxes with opportunities to organize. I have faith that Trump and Co. will keep galvanizing us to dissent and to act.
Laurie McBride,
Sacramento
Women marched in small towns, too
Re “Thousands stand together” (Page 1A, Jan. 22): Most of the press covering last Saturday’s Women’s Marches focused on the size of the crowds in the big cities. But, to me, the protesters who gathered in smaller cities and towns were the real story. There were gatherings of 10 or 20 or 100 people in every state.
That bodes well for community-centered activism. From those small gatherings will come our future leaders. It was a joyous day to see the commitment to shared values. We are stronger together!
Danette Mulrine,
Sacramento
