McCarthy, let’s see a better health plan before scrapping ACA

Re “GOP has better way on health care” (Forum, Another View, Jan. 22): Rep. Kevin McCarthy says that House Republicans want to rescue people from the problems of the Affordable Care Act. One might be lulled into thinking that he’s sincere, but for the fact that he spouts the “repeal and replace” nonsense of the Republican Party. If there are problems with the ACA, isn’t it more responsible to write targeted legislation that amends it, rather than throwing it out completely?
There are provisions in the ACA that have been saving the government money in the Medicare program. There are also popular provisions, some of which the new president endorses, that make it illegal to deny insurance to people because of pre-existing conditions, prohibit price differentials based on sex and cover children up to age 26. Why repeal these useful aspects of the current law?
If they’re really interested in improving health care for everyone, why don’t they adopt a Medicare-for-all program and get the greedy insurance companies out of the business of making money off of people’s suffering.
Thomas Cluster, Lincoln
GOP wants to take away health care
I am one of millions of Californians who rely on Medi-Cal. I have been disabled by two work-related back injuries and can no longer work. My personal experience with the Medi-Cal system is nothing like McCarthy describes. My doctors are much closer than before, wait times are shorter, and I no longer have to pay outrageous deductibles. My level of care is better now in every way than it was with private insurance.
McCarthy cites “studies” that show outcomes under Medi-Cal are similar or worse than the uninsured, but never cites what studies had this conclusion. It’s similar to stating that being homeless is better or the same as having a four-room house in the suburbs.
It seems obvious that House Republicans just want to take away health care that is working for millions and replace it with nothing. Has he ever spoken to anyone on Medi-Cal? Somehow, I doubt it.
Kevin McCoy,
Mount Aukum
Leery of GOP’s replacement plan
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says health care outcomes under Obamacare and Medicare expansion are the same or worse than being uninsured. This seems to be an outlandish statement, if you are sick or injured, having insurance is much better than not having insurance.
Obamacare has been a life-saver for my 28-year-old son. His pre-existing condition will make it impossible for him to afford coverage if Obamacare is repealed without a replacement plan with similar requirements.
McCarthy’s view that no insurance is the same as Obamacare makes me leery that the Republicans can craft an adequate replacement plan.
Steve Sphar, Sacramento
McCarthy, let’s see the better plan
Does Rep. Kevin McCarthy know how much health care actually costs? I doubt it as your health care is free. Does this mean you are going to give each person in California who doesn’t have health care through work a very large check every month? Who is going to pay for that? Well, I guess yet again, we taxpayers will be holding the baby as you throw the bathwater (the Affordable Care Act) out of the window.
It would be fantastic if you could pass a bill giving all these good people the same plan as you and your family are on.
As to whether you have a better plan, as we say where I come from (England): Bluff!
David G. Drake,
Carmichael
Please cite Medicare ‘studies’
I was so anxious to read Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s reveal of the Republican’s plan for health care. The only thing I learned is that people with zero net taxes will get all the assistance they need, which unfortunately includes our new president, who is rumored to have paid zero taxes for about 18 years.
McCarthy, please cite the “studies” that show Medi-Cal and Medicare is worse than no medical care whatsoever. The car analogy was not very convincing, as one could also make this analogy: The average person may not have any use for a car with only two tires, but it would be a blessing to a homeless person facing the prospect of sleeping outside on a cold, rainy winter night.
Diane Sherman,
Citrus Heights
Have health care plan ready
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says “studies” show that people on Medi-Cal and Medicare have similar or worse health outcomes than the uninsured. What studies are those? The Kaiser Family Foundation and others have proved that newly insured people on Medi-Cal are healthier and made many fewer trips to the emergency rooms.
McCarthy also claims the repealing Obamacare is like blaming a guy for removing a flat tire when he is planning to put on a better one. How about actually selecting and buying the appropriate tire before taking the flat tire off? How about actually having a new health care plan ready to go before repealing one that is working, albeit with flaws?
Then McCarthy gives a way for him to be reached, but when one tries to reach the House majority leader, he is not taking emails from anyone outside his district. Are you kidding me?
Larry Rodriguez,
Carmichael
McCarthy’s grant better be big
I fail to see how giving low-income residents who, in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s words, “don’t pay net income taxes” a tax credit is helpful. To borrow his car analogy, isn’t that like giving someone who doesn’t own a car a can of Turtle Wax?
If McCarthy left something out and this actually is going to be a cash grant, it had better be a big one to pay the premiums that are predicted to rise with the death of mandated premiums. And aren’t we again asking the poor to choose between food, housing and health care?
Cheryl Wynton,
Orangevale
What better way on health care?
Thank goodness Rep. Kevin McCarthy has explained the GOP’s better way on health care. And in language a simple voter like me can understand. To describe Obamacare, he says, “Imagine the federal government gives some people cars,” etc.
In keeping with his theme, I would describe McCarthy’s plan like this: “Imagine the government takes away your car and you can’t go anywhere.”
Susan Andrews, Rocklin
Why not separate abortion services?
Re “Make America sick again? In California, GOP could pay a price,” (Forum, Jan. 22): Apparently some Republicans in Congress oppose Planned Parenthood and want to completely defund it. To gain support they are using the suspicion that Planned Parenthood uses some of its federal funds for abortions, which is against existing federal law. This is denied by Planned Parenthood, claiming their abortion services are a small part of their services and are separately funded.
If Planned Parenthood truly wants to continue federal funding to provide its major and necessary services for the public, it could end this suspicion by its opponents simply by separating abortions from its services.
Why doesn’t it?
Bill Jurkovich,
Citrus Heights
President Trump divides our nation
Re “Reckless campaign rhetoric evokes an injustice” (Forum, Jan. 22): Rep. Doris Matsui’s family and many other American citizens were denied their rights as granted by our Constitution when good men did not have the strength to confront bigotry and hysteria. Those who continue to believe there is merit in the proposals by President Donald Trump and brethren to deprive Muslims equal protection under our laws or reject equal treatment to refugees of all nationalities are no better than the terrorists.
The descriptions of “carnage” and “open borders” used by Trump are exaggerations designed to evoke fear and mistrust; the facts show Trump’s words are lies, but he slithers away by labeling the truth as fake news.
Once you assume someone is a criminal-to-be without a wrongful act you become judge and jury, discarding a core American principle that you are innocent until proven guilty. Trump’s choice to only appeal to his base continues his facade to unite our nation.
Dan Fong,
Rancho Cordova
Legitimacy must be earned
Re “Political radar shows trouble ahead for media” (Forum, Jan. 22): Gregory Favre refers to “legitimate” journalists, which implicitly includes The Bee. What makes journalism legitimate? You can’t just anoint yourself; legitimacy must be earned. Picking and choosing only a certain genre of stories to print, filtering facts to fit editorial philosophy and one-sided proselytizing makes it hard to distinguish The Bee from Pravda as a propaganda machine.
This manipulation of truth is no better than Trump’s half-truths, so don’t try to claim legitimacy.
By the way, I’m an independent, and I can’t stand Donald Trump. Nor, however, can I stand hypocrites who claim the high ground when engaging in precisely the same actions as their accused.
Rod McKinney,
El Dorado Hills
Trump’s media will have fake news
As many Americans of our multifaceted democracy held fast to hope, we watched our new president dash our hopes with a divisive inaugural address. We watched, still with hope, as his first full day focused on the trivia of whose numbers were higher; we watched, with waning hope, as he called the news media “the most dishonest in the world.”
We watched, still hoping for uplifting and unifying words, but, alas, President Donald Trump inevitably showed his true colors. How dare the dishonest news media repeat his words verbatim? How dare they question him? Reveal his taxes? Preposterous! What promise?
By the way, when he sets up his “honest” news media establishment, we’ll have no more fake news by the people for the people. I’m still hoping with all my heart for our president to evolve into a unifying president; still hoping he fully embraces the red, white and blue colors of our democracy.
Sheila LaPolla,
Citrus Heights
UC has increased online education
Re “UC needs to prioritize online education” (Viewpoints, Jan. 22): Matt Rexroad relies on outdated information about the number of online courses at the University of California and jumps to wrong conclusions. UC has significantly increased online education at each of its campuses since 2012. Since winter 2014, UC has offered nearly 200 online courses for cross-campus enrollment.
UC has made development of online and hybrid courses a systemwide priority and supported this goal through its Innovative Learning Technology Initiative, which has to date received $30 million in funding from the Legislature. Since its launch in 2013, the initiative has developed an extensive catalog of online and hybrid courses, with more than 24,000 UC students taking at least one of these courses.
UC will continue to increase online learning to ensure all our undergraduates have access to the high-demand classes they need to graduate on time, while also meeting the university’s high standards for rigor and excellence.
Ricardo Vazquez, Oakland,
director of media relations, UC Office of the President
