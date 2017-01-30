Letters: Brewery got wrath of liberal bullies

Liberals are often the biggest bullies
Re “Twelve Rounds Brewing dropped from taps, beer event” (Page 3A, Jan. 27): It’s interesting to me that the left, protectors of the little guy, practitioners of tolerance and enemies of bullying, have such little tolerance for and readily bully anyone whose opinions they disapprove of. They have replaced debate and civil discourse with “offend me and I will ruin you.” Shame on you. You have become PC fascists promoting censorship through mob action.
Don Smith,
Rancho Cordova
Yes, there is voter fraud in California
Re “More tall tales from Trump on voter fraud” (Editorials, Jan 26): It doesn’t take much intelligence to discover there is voter fraud in this country. When proof of who you are is not needed when voting in California, how can you definitively say there is no fraud? The voter rolls need to be cleaned out and we need voter ID. To say any citizen in this country is unable to get an ID is ridiculous.
We need to find out one way or another about the voter fraud issue. Whether it benefits the Democrat or the Republicans is irrelevant.
Jennifer Garets, Fair Oaks
Sanctuary cities are an insult
Re “A show of unity against immigration actions” (Page 3A, Jan. 27): Reading the plethora of articles about sanctuary cities I am left incredulous. Not only are local and state officials falling all over themselves espousing their defiance of the federal government, but they appear to be proud of their protection of lawbreakers. Why? Because those they are protecting are hard workers?
It all comes down to politics. And let’s not forget the fine example our officials are setting for our young people. If you don’t like a law just ignore it! God save us.
John Petkovich, Roseville
It’s sad a sanctuary state is necessary
Re “Could California become a ‘sanctuary state’ under Trump?” (Page 6A, Jan 26): I think it’s great that California is taking such a strong stance on the immigration issues Trump has brought up, and that it’s taking active steps to prevent future discrimination. However it’s very unfortunate that California has to be so aggressive in order to protect its people. It’s unfortunate that one of the only states in which the Democratic Party isn’t breaking down must engage in a fight with the federal government. This conflict shows how deep our country’s division runs not only between political parties but on a state by state level as well. I’m sure this fight is only the first of many to come.
Qiera Nixon, Sacramento
A madman is living in the White House
Re “Peña Nieto cancels his visit with Trump” (Page 1A, Jan. 27): I didn’t vote for Donald Trump and admittedly was shocked and dismayed when he won the election. But unlike many other Democrats, I was hopeful that the position would make the man and that, while we may have our ideological differences, he could and would comport himself in a presidential manner.
But I am convinced that we have a madman as our president. Trump obviously has zero sense of diplomacy. No matter what his personal views may be, his tweets about President Peña Nieto after he canceled their meeting are absolutely insulting to a good ally. If Trump talks to other, less friendly, foreign heads of state in the manner he just addressed Nieto, we could be in a shooting war very quickly. Someone must rein this guy in and soon. I am very, very scared.
Blair Reynolds, Fair Oaks
Homelessness in crisis proportions
Re “Second homeless person in a week dies outside Sacramento’s City Hall” (Page 3A, Jan. 26): In a natural disaster, people mobilize. Public resources are diverted to solve the problem at hand.
Homelessness in Sacramento has now reached crisis proportions, and we as a community are to blame. The time for talk is over. Let us act, and act swiftly. “Binny” and Michael Nunez were real human beings, our brothers, who did not deserve to die. Their only “crime” was poverty.
Diana Lee Vriend,
Sacramento
