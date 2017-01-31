Letters: Trump is doing what he promised

Trump just keeping his vows to voters
Re “Refugee order is a disgraceful overreach,” (Editorials, Jan. 30): Anger is preventing The Bee’s editorial board from noticing that, in just one week, President Trump has completely solidified his base – even if he ends up softening his stances – and built a rock-solid foundation for his 2020 re-election.
I didn’t vote for the guy for heaven’s sake, but I do remember what he said on the campaign trail, and he’s doing exactly what he said he would. Is that not the “First Principle of Leadership”? Americans certainly value leadership. Put another way, Trump – unlike your run-of-the-mill politician – is actually keeping his promises. So stop being shocked. Or keep being righteously indignant. He’s counting on it.
Martin Edward Kaelli, Sacramento
Most voters don’t like Trump’s edicts
Re “Trump orders ‘extreme vetting,’ shutting door to most refugees” (Page 8A, Jan. 28): Rather than bring changes in law to a willing Congress, President Donald Trump is adopting policy without debating with those elected to represent the people’s interests. While he claims these policies are supported by voters, he expressly ignores the fact that a majority of Americans did not elect him.
Trump has falsely portrayed the vetting process for refugees as insufficient, implying that officials lack information their background. A routine check of the process, however, would show that gaining entry to the United States as a refugee is a nine-step process. Currently, less than 1 percent of applicants satisfy step one. Trump is the one we should truly vet.
Dan Fong,
Rancho Cordova
Immigration chaos is about Congress
Re “As backlash swells, DHS eases limits on immigrants” (Page 1A, Jan. 30): Trump’s executive order on immigration is another example of his incompetence as president, but attacking him will do no good. He is fulfilling his promise to his supporters, and they like what he is doing.
What Trump’s behavior has done is expose the gross dereliction of duty by Congress. Their failure to provide a comprehensive immigration policy provided the opportunity for Trump to act. This is about the failure of government to meet the needs of the people and the failure of politicians to keep their promises. That is why Trump won.
Eugene King, Sacramento
It’s time to help Trump supporters
Re “A madman is living in the White House” (Letters, Jan. 30): People are scared. We must listen to Trump supporters. They are hurting. It’s not just Muslims or gays we must defend, but a large segment of America put their sincere hopes in a man who led them on. They need to hear us say, “We have your back!”
Give them free training for clean-energy jobs, feed their families, invest in local development, help them move out of small towns, push for policies to calm their real fears. They’re not stupid or gullible; they’re hurting. We didn’t have their back in time to prevent them from electing Trump. We need to unify by listening to those who were hurting so badly that they placed blind faith in the wrong man. We are the same Americans as before the election. We Americans can do this.
Judy Saint, Roseville
It makes no sense to protest Trump
Re “Chants ring out in rally at airport” (Page 1A, Jan. 30): I wonder if all the protesters will have a fit of conscience if more terror attacks happen in our country. People who call our president “madman” should realize he is fulfilling his campaign promises. California is just so far left that it ignores the U.S. Constitution.
Sue Whitehorn,
Carmichael
Boycotting a bigot isn’t a bully move
Re “Liberals are often the biggest bullies” (Letters, Jan. 30): Don Smith writes liberals “have replaced debate and civil discourse with ‘offend me and I will ruin you’ ” in his chastising letter to those who felt it necessary to boycott Twelve Rounds Brewing.
No, sir, in my view, and many others’, I don’t want to give my hard-earned money to the guy who is disgusted with women standing up for themselves. To the guy who is against gays having the same rights he enjoys. To the guy who expresses disdain for a population of the world who look differently than him. I hold no disdain for him. I understand his brewery has been doing fine since the backlash. Cheers to him. But I have choices. I would rather give my money to the brewery owner who has a bit more compassion for the world.
Jennifer Harwood,
Sacramento
