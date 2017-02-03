Letters: So much for the home of free speech

Berkeley embraces intolerance
Re “Don't let Milo Yiannopoulos taint message of free speech” (Editorials, Feb. 3): The editorial calls this a “false narrative.” I remember when UC Berkeley was a bastion of free speech, allowing all points of view. It is unfortunate to see the transformation of the institution. It has moved from a campus of tolerance to intolerance. One may not like what is being said, but they have a right to say it. Grow up.
Dennis Conti, Lincoln
No difference, right or left
Re “Breitbart editor's speech canceled” (Page 6A, Feb. 2): The editorial board pins the what happened to Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on some far-fetched plan by the alt-right. It's no different than someone from the other side of the aisle going on campus tours. Stopping free speech with bad behavior has no excuses. Saying there is a larger game afoot here is ridiculous.
Doug Hinchey, Lincoln
The hypocrisy at UC Berkeley
Re “Breitbart editor’s speech canceled” (Page 6A, Feb. 2): Ah, UC Berkeley. The birthplace of the Free Speech Movement is terrified of free speech. When Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak, the ever-tolerant left just couldn’t tolerate it. Instead, some protesters smashed windows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union, hurled smoke bombs and flares, and started a fire. A gay immigrant was silenced and a building was vandalized because of speech they didn’t agree with.
History, context and honor
Re “Trump scolds Australian leader in call,” (Page 2B, Feb. 2): It is inexcusable and humiliating if President Donald Trump is unaware of the support and sacrifices that Australia has given the United States. Trump actually whines about our responsibilities and commitments, neglecting the priceless connection of a long-term alliance. Diplomacy is not business. Profit for a nation is measured in honor, global integration and the peaceful support of all people in this nation. Not in dollars.
Laura Leach-Palm, Winters
Australia should be scolded
Re “Trump scolds Australian leader in call,” (Page 2B, Feb. 2): So you have a country with a tremendous amount of land that doesn’t allow refugees at all, puts them on an island in deplorable conditions and then looks for other countries to take them? All while lecturing Donald Trump on his immigration policies? What am I not understanding?
Jeff Reid, Zephyr Cove
