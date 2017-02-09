online headline

Signs of uncivil discourse
Re “McClintock exits with police escort after raucous town hall meeting in Roseville” (Local, Feb. 5): Among the images from Rep. Tom McClintock’s town hall last weekend was a picture of a Trump supporter and an anti-Trump protester, both with mouths wide open. They could as easily have been symbols of the lack of civil discourse today.
Are they talking to each other? Are they talking at each other? Are they talking past each other? Is either listening to the other? Can either agree on a solution that doesn’t fully encompass only their own view points?
Carl Agnew, Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letterstoeditor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/sendletter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments