online headline

February 9, 2017 8:00 PM

Signs of uncivil discourse

Re “McClintock exits with police escort after raucous town hall meeting in Roseville” (Local, Feb. 5): Among the images from Rep. Tom McClintock’s town hall last weekend was a picture of a Trump supporter and an anti-Trump protester, both with mouths wide open. They could as easily have been symbols of the lack of civil discourse today.

Are they talking to each other? Are they talking at each other? Are they talking past each other? Is either listening to the other? Can either agree on a solution that doesn’t fully encompass only their own view points?

Carl Agnew, Sacramento

