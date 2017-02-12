Letters: Oroville Dam, Elizabeth Warren, Betsy DeVos

Does California actually need more dams?
Re “Can Oroville Dam hold? Rains may force unprecedented step” (Page 1A, Feb. 10): With the massive crater that has formed in the spillway at Oroville Dam, it’s worth taking a moment to consider if California needs any new dams at all.
There are more than 1,400 dams throughout the state; all the reasonable locations have already been dammed (many at great expense to fish and wildlife).
Instead of damming every last river, maybe we should explore new ways to conserve water and put our money into fixing the aging infrastructure we currently have.
Bryan Shadden, Sacramento
Dam problem shows we need to adapt to climate change
After reading this article, I can’t help but think we are faced with a new normal. Many firsts will be recorded in the future if we don’t begin to take climate change seriously and implement real solutions to this problem.
In the case of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway, significant damage is expected to the hillside, and subsequent damage will happen in ecosystems and communities downstream. Climate change will only increase the likelihood of these types of incidents in the future.
I live just downstream from the Nimbus Dam and can only hope the aged dam maintains integrity. Politicians should consider a free market, small government, revenue-neutral carbon tax to address climate change. If they continue to ignore this issue, I foresee more issues like this, potentially right down the street from my own house.
Eric Whalen, Gold River
A really bad move by Mitch McConnell
Re “Stifling Warren may amplify her message” (Insight, Feb. 9): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must have never learned that shushing a woman works about as well as baptizing a cat.
Raye Prenrice, Carmichael
Betsy DeVos is not a unifying choice for public schools
Re “Dems muster 50 ‘no’ votes, but DeVos still wins confirmation” (Page 1A, Feb. 8): When Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, he obviously had forgotten President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated goal to unify the country.
Those 50 senators who opposed the confirmation represent at least half of America’s population. Forcing this unqualified person down our collective throats is hardly a unifying move.
Our public schools have been the most unifying force in America’s history. To hand this institution to one who clearly favors private schools is untenable.
Doris Concklin, Carmichael
Don’t let President Trump win his reckless gamble
Re “Trump’s conflicts are a scandal waiting to happen” (Editorials, Feb. 9): President Donald Trump is a gambler, and gamblers always want to “double-down.” Never has a gambler had such a variety of gaming chips; money, power and nuclear weapons.
Trump has mortgages, obligations and taxes on at least four continents. He brags of being the king of leverage, where a dollar down and a promise to pay can get you a golf course and a tower. We need to put President Trump in check, until he shows his cards. We need to see at least 10 years of tax returns. He gambled that he could win the presidency without disclosure or divestment. He has temporarily won that bet.
No Supreme Court appointments, no major revisions, no walls – nothing until Trump shows us who he owes money to.
William Fuhs, Acampo
A dog story brings tears and hopes
Re “Man surprised with pup after his Great Dane died” (Page 3A, Feb. 9): I just want to thank you for allowing this man to fill the void that happened when he lost his dog.
The Front Street animal shelter is the best. It made my heart swell and I did shed a few tears.
I am 81 years old, but I have longed for a pet that could walk with me, but the animals we have had in the past have all been rescue dogs and not trained to leash, so I just keep on dreaming and longing.
Jan Lee, Olivehurst
