Letters: Immigrant raids and Trump

Arizona woman a real threat?
Re “Immigrants wait in fear of raids, Trump takes credit“ (Nation, Feb. 13): Wow, our new sheriff in the White House is really showing his grit. He pledged to treat immigrants humanely and not tear families apart while rounding up the illegal criminals. That mother in the van in Arizona last week was a real catch.
You could see how dangerous she was as she and her kids outside cried at being torn apart. I sure feel safer now. White House policymaker Stephen Miller said this woman and others like her are stealing our jobs, but I don’t see many Americans lining up to be maids, gardeners or farmhands.
Stephen Farr, Folsom
Why we need a wall
Re “Don’t build walls; fix dams” (Letters, Feb. 14): Our tax dollars go for food stamps, housing and medical bills for illegals who come here and use our system. This is why a wall needs to be built.
I am an immigrant myself. I came to this country legally. It took me a year. I could barely marry my husband, who was in the military in Germany. I had just escaped East Germany. I came to the U.S., and six years later, we sponsored three young people from Bolivia. We were responsible. People should come, but legally.
Gisela Butler, Citrus Heights
Police state for immigrants
About 30 years ago, I was doing work in Arizona near the Mexican border. Going north I would have to pull off the highway at a Border Patrol checkpoint where burly agents with guns on their hips would check me out.
Once I saw agents chase someone into a Safeway market. I thought then that if we were serious about enforcing our immigration laws we would need to become a police state. With ICE now following school buses, raiding construction sites and asking people for ID on buses, it’s happening.
Mars Burnside, Rancho Cordova
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letterstoeditor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/sendletter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments