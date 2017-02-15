Letters: Impeach Trump, Oroville, roads, Elmhurst, bottle cap bill

Impeach Trump and Pence
This morning I signed at least seven petitions, to save the environment, investigate President Donald Trump’s Russian connection, stop the lies, ask Disney’s chairman to distance himself from Trump’s advisory committee, stop the politicization of the National Security Council by dumping Steve Bannon, etc.
But all of these problems could be stopped with one action: impeachment. Trump and his allies are attempting a coup in this country. It is obvious to anyone watching. It’s treason. There is no other word for it.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence knew very well what Michael Flynn was up to. They were just hoping we wouldn’t find out.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Never in this history of this country, has its leadership been so clearly corrupt. Please don’t waste time here. The longer they stay in office, the more damage they do. Impeach Trump and Pence.
Christine Shirley, Citrus Heights
Mar-a-Lago situation room
Re “N. Korea security incident plays out in open at Trump club” (Page 3B, Feb. 14): I can’t help but wonder if there were any spies in the Mar-a-Lago dining room when Trump was discussing national security events. Putin wouldn’t miss an opportunity like that.
Or are all members and their guests frisked for listening devices before coming into the dining room? Obviously they get to keep their cellphones. Or perhaps they go through an “extreme vetting” process before being allowed membership.
Marilyn Wensrich, Sacramento
Dam mess shows need for storage
The Oroville Dam crisis has brought to light how shortsighted Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature have been in planning for additional water storage. The last dam was built by the governor’s father in the 1960s, more than 50 years ago. This year the state has been blessed with abundant moisture, yet is forced to release billions of gallons of water. If only our politicians had planned better for the needs of our citizens, our environment and our food supply.
Dennis Housepian, Fresno
Give GOP road plan a chance
Re “GOP transportation plan would focus on new roads, repairs” (Viewpoints, Feb. 15): It is time to start paying for road repairs. The patch here and patch there can’t keep up with the chuckholes on our roads.
If the state is getting revenue from the estimated $3 billion per year in sales tax collected on vehicle purchases plus the fees we pay for vehicle registration and other imposing charges, it’s time to pay up. But there should be no new taxes. Democrats have taxed us enough.
Carol Theuriet, Galt
Reject Elmhurst rezone
Re “Planned real estate office riles neighbors” (Local, Feb. 13): I am one of more than 500 residents who have signed a petition opposing the proposed conversion of residential property in the heart of the Elmhurst neighborhood because it would set a negative precedent allowing rezoning of other properties.
The proposed rezone would remove neighborhood control over future uses, and would not restrict the numbers of employees or hours of operation. Elmhurst is a quiet residential area within walking distance of jobs, stores and businesses. When this matter is heard by the City Council on Feb. 21, we hope they will reject what is actually a “spot” rezoning that accommodates one individual at the expense of an entire neighborhood.
Julie Hohn, Sacramento
A no-brainer on plastic caps
Re “California bill would require tether between plastic bottles and their caps” (Capitol Alert, Feb. 8): In the 1970s, the beverage industry proactively replaced pull-tabs on cans with today’s stay-on tabs, eradicating small metal pieces that polluted streets and beaches. Industry has the technology to keep plastic tops attached to carbonated beverages, but will not use it to stop easily avoidable pollution.
Assemblyman Mark Stone has proposed a state law that is a no-brainer, and would be a performance standard that could reduce plastic pollution even beyond California and protect the environment for us all.
Leslie Mintz Tamminen, Santa Monica
An easy solution to litter
Plastic bottle caps are among the top ten forms of litter at parks and beaches. Since taxpayers pay for cleanup rather than the plastic bottle industry, the least industry can do is try to prevent this form of litter at its source by attaching the cap to the bottle. AB 319 seems like a win-win for everyone, including industries that are trying to be more sustainable.
Genevieve Abedon, Davis
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments