Exceptionalism and arrogant thinking

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching Pause

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:48 Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)

1:10 CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people