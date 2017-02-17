Letters: Oroville Dam and Trump

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center Pause

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

0:37 Homicide of Rocklin girl investigated

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding