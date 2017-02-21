Letters: Resisting Trump, daylight saving time, Cousins trade

Democracy is worth the effort
Re “Will Trump ‘resistance’ be futile?” (Insight, Feb. 18): Since the election, I have seen and been a part of refreshed activism, including protests, engagement at political events and donations to institutions that fight for civil liberties and women’s health.
If more people give their time and energy to engaging with the political system, we will affect real change because of sheer force of numbers.
If democracy is worth having, it’s worth the sacrifice.
Jason Waters, Sacramento
Obama years were a success
I have heard others refer to “enduring the last eight years” and I wonder what they endured. Was it the recovering economy? Was it millions of people getting health care coverage? Was it not having an administration destabilize a very volatile region of the world? Was it enduring watching the unemployment rate go down?
Maybe it was enduring a president who acted with dignity.
Nancy Buck, Woodland
Bee is biased against Trump
Re “Criticism of news media by those in power is not new” (Viewpoints, Feb. 20): Never in 30 years of reading The Bee have I seen anyone with more justification than President Donald Trump for criticizing the media. The Bee has always endorsed Democrats and faulted Republicans. But The Bee’s treatment of Trump is boiled in such bile and vitriol that if one were to recite some of it in public, there would be danger of arrest for hate speech.
I watched Trump’s Republican convention speech; The Bee wrote about a different speech. I watched the inauguration speech; The Bee wrote about a different one. Same with that “raucous” press conference. And on and on.
Glenn Moss, Elverta
What happened to teamwork?
Re “Businesses shut doors in protests of Trump’s policies” (Page 12A, Feb. 17): For years now, we have worked side by side, not just as co-workers, but as friends. You decided not to show up for work, letting your teammates down. Yes, we were able to run everything without you so, no, we don’t need you. But as people who have grown together, we wanted you there with us. The trust we developed together has been shattered. I hope your cause is worth it, because you have lost some very valuable allies in your struggle.
Mark Kwasny, Carmichael
Get rid of time change
Re “Lawmaker fights the hands of time, and daylight saving time” (Capitol & California, Feb. 17): We thought the DST issue died last year and were so disappointed. Hot, endless summer days bring seasonal affective disorder to me, and DST makes it worse.
Don’t lawmakers realize all the harm that happens to some people? Why doesn’t common sense prevail? Kudos to Assemblyman Kansen Chu; may he prevail.
Myrna Armstrong,
Sacramento
What a terrible trade by Kings
Re “A whole new ballgame” (Sports, Feb. 21): Getting rid of DeMarcus Cousins was the worst move since the Kings got rid of Isaiah Thomas. Next move, get rid of Vlade Divac! I am done with the Kings.
Marjorie Marquardt,
Sacramento
What a great move by Kings
And the winner for most surprising trade this year goes to the Sacramento Kings. Stories and rumors have been floating around for months about a possible trade and it finally happened. And quite frankly, I am relieved.
DeMarcus Cousins has proven his ability to put up numbers – and also proven he cannot help move this team forward. It’s been a stagnant team with no true chemistry. The Kings will be better off, and Cousins will also get to grow. The clouds are clearing and I can finally see the light.
Raghni Reddy,
Citrus Heights
