Letters: Kevin de León, Ann Ravel, homeless, traffic deaths

Sen. de León’s true identity
Re “Longing for an identity, Kevin Leon became Kevin de León” (Insight, Feb. 21): As part of Kevin de Leon’s true identity, I would have to add “hypocrite.”
He is outraged by the federal government’s restrictions on travel in hopes of stopping a few who might do harm. On the other hand, he has championed anti-firearms laws in California that restrict the rights and freedoms of millions in hopes of stopping a few who would do harm. He supports immigrants who have chosen to ignore laws and those jurisdictions that offer sanctuary.
Will he support otherwise law-abiding Californians who choose to ignore California’s new assault-rifle definitions and decide to become undocumented assault-rifle owners? That surely won’t happen.
Mark Leiser, Sacramento
A heartwarming example
Having lost my mother at a very early age, I appreciate his loss and hardship. What a beacon he is to all children who lose one or more parents through death, divorce, abandonment, war and all other plagues of society over which they have no control. I have had the opportunity to observe him from afar and even shake his hand. Especially knowing this story, I marvel at his genuine personality and appreciate his commitment to making our state a better place for all children.
Deborah A. Seiler, Sacramento
Too much money in politics
Re “Ravel exits FEC, urging Trump to back campaign finance reform” (Capitol & California, Feb. 20): It is unfortunate that Ann Ravel is stepping down from the Federal Election Commission. She was a dedicated public servant. However, maybe her letter to President Donald Trump will bring some focus to the toxic level of money influencing our government.
According to Ravel, 87 percent favor changing our laws so that wealth does not dictate political influence. Last November, Californians voted for Proposition 59 to support a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United decision. It is time for elected officials to carry out the will of the people.
Ryan Daugherty, Sacramento
The human story of homelessness
Re “Homeless man made Capitol Park a tidier place” (Local, Feb. 19): Thank you for writing about Randall Koroush. I work near the state Capitol and have also seen him walking around the park and cleaning up the sidewalks. I have seen him for so long that I named him the “park walker” – that is until I read the story Sunday.
I want to thank his mom, Geri Koroush, for allowing herself to be interviewed by The Bee. I always thought he had an apartment or rented a room nearby. He never looked homeless to me. I thought he might have some mental illness or personality disorder, but he appeared to be managing very well.
His mother gave us his story along with her own and I appreciate knowing. This could happen to any of us.
I just wish he could have made it through his life without getting hurt. He always had a smile and a nod for me. At least he had what it took to get himself to a hospital so that his family could know what happened to him.
Anita Kenner,
Rancho Cordova
Cut the carnage on our roads
Re “U.S. traffic deaths rise for second straight year” (Page 10A, Feb. 16): So more and more people are being slaughtered on our roads each year. Senseless tragedies to be sure, but if we really cared about the highway death toll we’d change our behavior – avoid distractions, slow down and drive only when sober. And law enforcement officers would cite speeders and distracted drivers as they do drunk drivers.
It appears most scofflaws believe the likelihood of being cited is minimal. On my daily walk along Elvas Avenue in East Sacramento, I see cars going 50 mph to 60 mph in a 35 zone and drivers with one hand on the wheel while holding a phone.
Who hasn’t wondered where the police are when you need them in the presence of a speeding, distracted or obviously impaired driver?
Ken McGuire, Sacramento
A missed chance for Mideast peace
Re “Netanyahu rejected secret peace proposal brokered by U.S.” (Page 8A, Feb. 20): So Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected an early 2016 peace proposal. For Jordan and Egypt to react positively and then for Netanyahu to reject the proposal outright is proof positive that his government has no intention of ever achieving peace, or the imperative two-state solution.
U.S. taxpayers are being played for fools as billions of dollars are siphoned off to support Israel’s economy and defense. This can’t be justified when Israel’s intent is to keep the Palestinians imprisoned on lands until it is decided to take those lands for settlement expansion – a recipe for unending conflict and chaos in the region.
Gregory Ptucha,
Sacramento
