Letters: American River Parkway, Oroville Dam

Sacramento needs more trails
Re “Where to run if your usual path is flooded” (Local, Feb. 18): The American River Parkway won’t always be under water, but it’s certainly desirable to have more places like it for recreation.
Additional greenways with paved trails would provide alternatives to the flooded parkway for people who want to enjoy nature and be physically active.
People who live close to the parkway enjoy a world-class amenity, but not everyone is so lucky. We need to take advantage of every opportunity provided by our rivers, creeks, canals, and old rail corridors to create more places like it.
Walt Seifert, Sacramento
Don’t forget fish
Re “Oroville reveals focus on false choices over our water system” (Viewpoints, Feb. 17): Aubrey Bettencourt took shots at everyone who contributes to bringing us potable water, fresh vegetables and flood protection. Sure, political and economic decisions often trump science. But the whole dam system was just completed 50 years ago, and since then we have won the passage of the National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the California Environmental Policy Act. That is what it took to correct the errors and the damage when water project designers and managers forgot that the fish and other life of the rivers and Delta have value, too.
Larry Crane, Davis
