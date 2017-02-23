Letters: Trump and anti-Semitism, town halls, daylight saving time

Trump alone can’t fix anti-Semitism
Re “Trump promises to counter anti-Semitic violence, vandalism” (Page 8A, Feb. 22): How well do we remember candidate Donald Trump’s statement that “I alone can fix it?” Now he is telling us that “anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s going to stop.”
My Jewish parents fled Germany in 1938 after suffering years of discrimination that followed centuries of persecution throughout Europe. Does the president truly believe that he alone can fix this problem?
Once again, his arrogance and misplaced confidence in his own ability to lead is overriding the reality of a problem. It will take more than Trump’s lofty general statement to defeat such long-bred hate. It will take clear action. Maybe he could start with the dismissal of his narrow-minded adviser, Steve Bannon.
Debby Nelson,
Citrus Heights
President offers talk, not solutions
After much delay President Donald Trump vowed to take steps to counter extremism after vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis. Trump also won support from known white supremacists and has sympathizers in his cabinet. Yet his daughter Ivanka has converted to Judaism and is married to a Jew.
It seems he has chosen to deflect any direct questions away from offering any solution that offers the Jewish community any reassurance as to how he will eradicate this scourge. Because he is sitting on a fence, he has encouraged many in his base to release hate against Jews, who always become scapegoats in times of turbulence.
My thanks to the Muslim community who raised money to repair the damage at the Jewish cemetery. They, too, have been unfairly targeted and subjected to hate crimes.
Laraine Silberstein,
Sacramento
No mandate for Republicans
Re “McClintock tells crowd he gets it: ‘You don’t like Donald Trump’<TH>” (Capitol & California, Feb. 23): I attended Rep. Tom McClintock’s town hall in Mariposa. He did educate a few in attendance about how government and the judicial system work. Elsewhere, he pretty much toes the party line and continues to place party over country.
He claims the last four elections demonstrate that the GOP has been given a clear mandate, despite gerrymandering of voting districts and voter suppression laws because Republicans know they cannot win based on the merit of the issues.
Joe Nelson, Oakhurst
Daylight time cuts obesity
Re “It’s high time to legislate about times of our lives” (Dan Walters, Feb. 21): Assemblyman Kansen Chu argues that daylight saving time dangerously disrupts our circadian rhythms.
Whatever the danger may be, it’s surely far less than the dangers posed by Californians sitting on their couch watching TV or playing video games for another hour in the summer because it’s too dark outside.
Daylight saving time encourages people to be outside and be active at the time of year when it’s most optimal. Given recent trends in obesity and health, the last thing Americans need is another excuse to stay indoors.
TimmSmith, Roseville
Utility hikes are to blame
Re “As rents spike, Capitol seeks ways to fund a fix” (Insight, Feb. 11): It doesn’t appear that any landlords or owners of apartments, homes or duplexes were interviewed for this article. It is possible the recent rent increases are not due to the shortage of housing, but due to the increases in Sacramento city and county utility bills.
Many landlords have increased the rent to cover these costs. Many believe the vast majority of landlords are taking advantage of the shortages to increase the rent.
Shirley Shepard,
Sacramento
