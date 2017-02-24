Letters: Homeless, Elmhurst, faith, immigration

Measure homeless plan
Re “Don’t refuse this homelessness deal” (Editorial, Feb. 23): While I commend Mayor Darrell Steinberg for his goal of getting thousands of homeless people off Sacramento’s streets and into permanent housing, I also know it’s easy to set lofty goals while sitting very comfortably inside an office and far removed from reality.
Since millions of taxpayer dollars will be used, we need to know the performance benchmarks he’ll use to measure its effectiveness so taxpayers can evaluate if we’re getting a good return on our investment.
Edward Joseph Pierini Jr., Sacramento
City didn’t listen to residents
Re “Elmhurst residents lose battle to keep real estate office out” (Page 4A, Feb. 23): As a 33-year resident of Elmhurst, I have seen many changes to my lovely little neighborhood. Petitions containing 520-plus signatures of Elmhurst residents were submitted against putting this business in our neighborhood. I was at the City Council meeting Tuesday evening. The vote was eight in favor of the business, none against. Our voices were heard, but not listened to.
Joan Bach, Sacramento
Boycott the Oscars
If we’ve learned anything from the awards shows lately, it’s that some celebrities such as Meryl Streep have decided it’s their responsibility to lecture Americans about politics. That’s why many of us are not watching the Oscars on Sunday. It’s reprehensible that they choose an award show as a forum for blathering on and on about something that has nothing to do with their job as entertainers or to showcase the movie industry in America. Their political opinions should be kept to themselves.
Jennifer Martin, Roseville
When faith is too public
Re “New commissioner hopes to represent her Muslim faith” (Page 4A, Feb. 21): Shama H. Mesiwala sounds like a quality person to be a commissioner of the Sacramento Superior Court. However, I can’t help but wonder if the response would be so sanguine if an evangelical Christian or Catholic said they wanted to represent their faith in this position.
Paul Sellman, Elk Grove
Where’s real friendship?
Re “What happened to teamwork?” (Letters, Feb. 22): Mark Kwasny writes that he’s disappointed his co-workers skipped work to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration stance. Apparently, his friendship runs about as deep as the average soap dish. He wonders whether his co-workers’ cause was worth it. If he truly was a friend and ally, shouldn’t he already know the answer to that question?
Bob Weiss, Elk Grove
Who’s the sane one?
Re “Don’t impeach Trump, jail Hillary” (Letters, Feb. 20): The letter asks why liberals believe their opinions are the sane ones. After watching the president’s news conference and his rally in Florida, the answer is clearly that they are.
Donald Delis, Sacramento
Some won’t listen to reason
It’s tempting to dismiss people such as the letter writer as delusional fanatics, but they represent maybe a third of the voting public. I’ve found them to be impervious to reasoned discussion, excusing the outright lies and assaults on common sense and decency as distortions of the media. It seems fruitless to engage them directly on their talking points, so it may be best to work at reinforcing our progressive values, which are those articulated by the founders, and to let them wallow in their own mud. If Democrats can win back Congress, impeachment can be the first order of business.
Joe Polansky, Auburn
Disregard for democracy
The letter represents yet another disturbing example of how the arrogant disregard of our democratic principles, erosion of American values and the undermining of our Constitution by this administration continues to be revered by some of President Donald Trump’s hard-core supporters.
The protests at Republican town halls nationwide are not solely attended by Democrats, independents and progressive liberals, but also by Republican constituents who are deeply concerned with the negative direction our country is taking, most notably the persistent efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act that has provided low-cost health care for thousands of Americans.
Kathy E. Johnson, Roseville
Hate speech is protected
Re “Bee is biased against Trump” (Letters, Feb. 22): The argument that with The Bee’s statements, “there would be danger of arrest for hate speech.” simply shows ignorance about rights under the U.S. Constitution. Hate speech has a long history of protection under the Constitution, even under conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Judith Anshin, Sacramento
Don’t blame climate change
Re “Catastrophe is avoidable” (Letters, Feb. 21): Floods, rain storms and forest fires have been happening since the beginning of time. I guess there wasn’t any global warming the past five years of drought. As for the claim that it would be cheaper to fix global warming, we could spend $1 trillion in California and it wouldn’t have much effect since global warming is a worldwide issue and is little impacted by what any state or country does.
Jerry Zimowske, Lincoln
