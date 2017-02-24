Letters: Homeless, Elmhurst, faith, immigration

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

3:04 Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans talk after first practice with Kings

2:30 New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

3:39 Willie Cauley-Stein is ready for any opportunity to play

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew