Letters: Sen. Nguyen, Tower Bridge, Bracamonte trial

Democrats should apologize
Re “Senator removed from floor after bashing Hayden” (Capitol & California, Feb. 24): Sen. Janet Nguyen was improperly removed from the Senate chamber for speaking the historical facts faced by thousands of her constituents. Their families suffered death and torture at the hands of the communist government in North Vietnam that Tom Hayden openly supported.
Nguyen respected Hayden’s family by not speaking to this legacy during his memorial two days earlier, but as the representative for one of the largest Vietnamese communities outside of Vietnam, she had the right and duty to speak.
Tim Murphy, Sacramento
Who are the real fascists?
It is not enough that legislative Democrats are doing their level best to foment a one-party totalitarian state with the top-two primary scheme. Now they physically suppress the free speech of a duly elected senator who escaped a communist, murderous regime. All in defense of a traitor, Tom Hayden, and all while claiming President Donald Trump is the fascist.
What is the first thing a fascist government does? It suppresses free speech and any speech it does not agree with. The Democratic Party’s hypocrisy would be epic if it weren’t so typical.
James Cronin, Folsom
Is this wise spending?
Re “Lights, color sought for Tower Bridge” (Page 4A, Feb. 24): As much as I think the Tower Bridge would look wonderful in color, spending $900,00 on the project?
Wow, that amount of money could provide much needed shelter and assistance for the homeless, a favorite campaign promise from Mayor Darrell Steinberg. With all the recent rain and cold, I’d like to see us help the homeless get off the streets. Where are our priorities?
Irene Stadt, Carmichael
Murder trial gets more ridiculous
Re “Defense cites Trump’s policies to get deputy slaying trial moved” (Local, Feb. 23): Can this case get any more absurd? Have court standards evolved to the more heinous the crime, the more time-consuming and costly the defense?
Yes, it is the duty of the defense to try everything, but aren’t judges supposed to bring common sense, timeliness and justice to bear in the court and for the victims?
James Peace, Sacramento
Ex-inmates need more support
Re “Are our softer criminal laws a factor in officer’s killing?” (Dan Walters, Feb. 22): Since 2011, voters and state lawmakers have courageously reversed decades of misguided “tough on crime” legislation. Unfortunately, irresponsible decisions are made with these savings.
Places such as Whittier have few mental health response teams and little support for inmates returning to their families. Enough of law enforcement dragging its feet on community-based solutions, and enough of blaming voters and the governor for demanding change. Instead, let’s focus on redirecting funding away from law enforcement toward support for those returning home.
Diana Zuniga, Norwalk
A threat to neighborhoods
Re “Elmhurst residents lose battle to keep real estate office out” (Page 4A, Feb. 23): There is a deeper issue that needs urgent attention. It appears that city Planning has designs on turning Sacramento’s traditional neighborhoods, such as Elmhurst, into “mixed use.” And we unfortunately have a City Council too willing to go along.
Other residential neighborhoods and adjacent commercial centers that have multiple vacancies need to band together to fight any more spot rezoning. It threatens both our residential neighborhoods and small commercial centers that serve them.
Patricia Daugherty, Sacramento
An inspiration to many
Re “State legislators to honor man who tidied up at Capitol Park” (Page 4A, Feb. 23): All in our office across from Capitol Park are saddened to hear of the passing of Randall Koroush. It was the sweetest sight to see this man walk around the park picking up fallen branches and debris, even on the hottest days of summer. It was a sad surprise to find out that he was homeless as he always looked like he had taken a shower and put on a clean white T-shirt every morning. What a quiet inspiration he was to us all.
Janet Elliott, Sacramento
