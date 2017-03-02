Letters: Immigration, bacteria, environment, media

0:16 See Placerville’s Hangtown Creek running bright green - St. Patrick's Day prank or no? Pause

1:47 Kings' Collison cites plenty of reasons - including bad defense - for 'embarrassing' loss to Brooklyn

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:30 Watch Caltrans blow to pieces huge boulders blocking highway

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers