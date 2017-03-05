Letters: Jeff Sessions, Republicans, immigration, health care, hunting

Don’t normalize lying under oath
Re “Sessions won’t have any role in election probe of Russia” (Page A1, March 3): Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn’t disclose meetings with Russia’s ambassador during his confirmation hearing. I hope we can improve our relationship with Russia, but not at the cost of normalizing criminal acts by government officials.
Lying under oath, which is the real issue here, deserves more prominence. The hair-splitting excuses offered by Sessions only raise more suspicion. I find his answers absolutely misleading, and unfortunately typical of this administration.
Joseph Polansky, Auburn
What is there to investigate?
Re “A real Russia investigation” (Editorial, March 3): Before launching an investigation into possible Russian intervention in the 2016 election two questions must be answered. First, what exactly constitutes “interference?” Does it include supplying campaign advisers to a foreign government? Does it include the political leader of one country saying that the election of a candidate in another country would be detrimental? Does it include releasing accurate information to the press in a foreign country? Does it include releasing false information to the press in a foreign country? Does it include eavesdropping?
Second, do Democrats want people with or without Russian contacts and experience in President Donald Trump’s administration? If yes, how recent should such contact and experience be?
John Paul, Carmichael
Republicans are Californians, too
Re “Republicans are failing California” (Letters, March 2): The thinking of liberal Democrats continues to amaze me. According to the letter writer, myself and the millions of Republican voters who live, work and contribute to the economy are not Californians because we support President Donald Trump.
If Republicans left California and took our money and investments with us, the state and its economy would look just like the country south of the border. Even though we live in a blue state, Republicans still have our rights to representation and that representation is the GOP and the people we elected.
Edward Thomas, Galt
Soccer player is an American
Re “Soccer player is still illegal” (Letters, March 3): I don’t understand the writer’s statement that “Miguel Aguilar should be deported. I hope he isn’t.” Those two sentences seem to be in conflict.
What is not in conflict is that Aguilar came to the Sacramento at the age of 11 in the back of his grandfather’s truck. Aguilar has spent the last 11 years in the United States, where he excelled academically in high school and earned a degree in finance from San Francisco State University.
The U.S. is his country. His family is here. He has nowhere to go back to. Original sin belongs in the realm of Christian mythology, not in the area of U.S. immigration.
Dan Schmitt, Wilton
Our health care system is awful
Re “Trump idea to expand health care competition faces hurdles” (Sacbee.com, March 1): I agree that selling health insurance across state lines isn’t real reform, but I think the current state-based, employer-based model is a perfectly awful solution.
The only solution is a national system, hopefully not based on greedy profits by ruthless companies exploiting the sick and vulnerable. The current model is also an incredible waste of money and energy, forcing companies to have full-time employees negotiating so-called deals with countless insurance companies. No wonder it’s the most expensive in the world and why U.S. life expectancy is going down.
Chris Bertin, Auburn
Ban unfair hunting
Re “Mountain lion killed after pouncing on California hunter who was mimicking rabbit call” (Sacbee.com, March 2): In California, mountain lions are protected but it’s legal to use calling devices that mimic injured animals to lure in unsuspecting coyotes to be shot at close range. Many coyotes leave behind pups who will starve or die of exposure.
This time, a mountain lion heard the imitation distress call and responded, but was shot as she tried to retreat. Coyote calling devices are not fair sport. Hunters cannot be surprised when a predator responds to a false call. That lion should still be alive. It’s time to ban coyote calling devices in California.
Erin Hauge, Sacramento
Stop cruel hunting
The U.S. House recently passed a resolution allowing for cruel hunting methods on 76 million acres of federal land in Alaska. This resolution overturns a federal rule years in the making, crafted by professional wildlife managers and aimed at ending horrific practices such as slaughtering wolf pups, scouting Grizzly bears with aircraft and using steel-jawed leg traps.
Whether these inhumane practices become legal is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate. I urge California Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein to vote no on Senate Joint Resolution 18. Some may wonder why Californians should care about national wildlife refuges in Alaska. It’s simple: This resolution could establish a precedent for other national parks and wildlife within them.
Amanda Iler Norton, Sacramento
Scared at Golden 1 Center
I am writing this letter in the hopes that it saves a life. On Feb. 17, our family attending Disney on Ice at the Golden 1 Center. We admired the beautiful exterior and interior of the new arena -- until we were ushered to our assigned seats.
Coming down a flight of steep narrow steps in near darkness with a single step to the right marked only with a yellow paint stripe, we found ourselves on a ledge high above the seating below. This narrow ledge, less than 12” wide when the seats were folded down was separated from a sheer drop of 40 to 50 feet only by a short concrete wall topped by Plexiglass. The good view was spoiled by the fact that this narrow barrier between certain death and safety was only about four feet high. Being afraid of heights, I was sweating by the time I reached my seat. My granddaughter cried to go home before the show ever started. Hopefully the Golden 1 will extend the height of the Plexiglass along the top of the wall before there is a tragic accident.
William J. Applegate, Stonyford
